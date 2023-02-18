Technology: Catalyst for interagency coordination in Ugandan refugee crisis

The refugee crisis has been a long-standing issue in Uganda, affecting the lives of many and has been a source of significant economic and social losses to the country’s growth and development.

As a result, it is important to take steps to strengthen coordination between the government and humanitarian actors in order to alleviate the refugee crisis in Uganda. In order to strengthen coordination between the government and humanitarian actors, the use of technology has been identified as a key solution.

Technology provides a platform that enables easier communication, collaboration and coordination between the two actors. It also provides an efficient way of sharing and accessing information, resources and data, which can help in tackling the refugee crisis.

The first step in strengthening coordination between the government and humanitarian actors is to identify the most suitable technology and form innovative partnerships between them.

This calls for the creation of digital infrastructure that allows for secure and private communication and collaboration between the two entities. For example, in Uganda, the government and the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) have set up the Refugee Empowerment and Protection Platform (REPP) to facilitate the coordination of services offered to refugees.

Next is establishing clear guidelines and procedures for the use of technology in tackling the refugee crisis. This involves setting up data protection policies, leveraging existing protocols and standards, and creating best practices and principles. It is important to ensure that the use of technology is in line with the national laws and regulations and does not violate the privacy and security of the refugees.

The government can also foster training and equipping of the humanitarian actors and the government workers in the use of technology for tackling the refugee crisis. This requires capacity building in the use of software and hardware applications as well as training in data management, analytics and other relevant skills. This training should be tailored to the needs of the government and the humanitarian actors and should focus on developing a better understanding of the refugee crisis and the use of technology.

Finally to ensure the efficient deployment of technology by both the government and the humanitarian actors. This involves the effective use of technology in order to enhance coordination between the two entities. For example, the use of mobile phones and social networks can be used to exchange information and coordinate activities.

In conclusion, leveraging technology has the potential to significantly improve collaboration between government and humanitarian organisations in addressing the Ugandan refugee crisis. By utilising tools such as communication platforms, data management systems, and mobile applications, both entities can share information, coordinate efforts, and respond to the needs of refugees in a more effective and efficient manner.

However, it is important that the implementation of technology is done in a sustainable and inclusive manner, taking into consideration the needs of all stakeholders, including refugees. Nevertheless, the use of technology in collaboration with traditional methods can provide innovative solutions and lead to a better outcome for refugees and the communities hosting them. The use of technology is not a silver bullet solution but, when used effectively, it has the potential to make a significant impact on the refugee crisis in Uganda.

Raymond Amumpaire, lawyer and digital rights activist.