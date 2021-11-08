The truth behind teaching sciences in local languages

The Arts, inclusive of therapeutic writing, can be of importance when we are riding through tough times. You don’t need to be a published writer. When it comes to therapeutic writing, you are advised to focus on the process rather than having a well-written end product. Therapeutic writing involves cruising your pen across the paper, soaking the entire slate with emotions and events that might have undermined your happiness.

In an interventional article written to ameliorate the Education minister’s proposal to teach sciences in local languages, my colleague, Ms Caroline Namugenyi Lilian concurs that sciences should be taught in local languages yet she probes on the criteria to use when setting what should be local enough to use in different locations.

Regardless of the fact that the elevation of coloniser languages contrary to the downtrading of African languages is an assassination of African culture, I choose to view the minister’s proposal as having little to do with cultural preservation but more with educational realisation.

The proposal fits perfectly as a formula to attain nationwide educational triumph since over the years, particular regions of the country have lagged behind academically as a result of a pitiable education charter.

Nevertheless, before the proposal can be implemented, a vigorous investigation into the dispositions of the ministry and its stakeholders must be made to ascertain their enthusiasm of this project.

A thorough inspection of quality science teachers, well versed in at least five local languages, with the ability of translating terminologies from English to these local languages must be made. Equally, the sponsors to shoulder the cost of learning materials must be clarified; parents, schools or the ministry? Most importantly, the evaluation process must be ascertained.

Will the exams be printed in all Ugandan local languages, and if so, what is evaluated; the mastery of expression in one’s local language or the ability to apply concepts and theories to local situations to develop the nation.

In preparing the students for global pursuits, it is evident that English language is a necessary deviation in the national agenda since a great number of Ugandan secondary school graduates pursue science-related courses abroad.

For this reason, contemporary learning may remain in European languages for a long time to come because of the Afro-Europe encounter that has provided a global space and requires approaching Western modernity with the inescapable employment of Western concepts to define the African experience.

This is resultant of the relationship between the African and non-African so historically and forever intertwined by which English Language serves as an appreciation of this diversity and inclusivity.

Conclusively, the minister’s adaptation of local languages is an idealistic approach to an educational framework only solvable by a countrywide balanced educational structure which, supposedly, can be revived by equal appreciation of all academic fields and personnel.