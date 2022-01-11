There’s no more civility in Ugandan politics

  • Without going into the political ideologies of those leaders, it will be sufficient here to argue that these leaders valued civility and dignity of the other. 

We live in a polarized world. While polarization is not new, its intensity has certainly touched new proportions. It appears African democracies are hurtling more towards authoritarianism with its leaders running the affairs of government on vengeance. My concern is not about corruption or hypocrisy in Ugandan politics, which is as old as the evolution of human beings, but the scale of incivility in our politics perhaps has not seen its lowest point as we see today. 

