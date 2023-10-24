Uganda should be ready for Palestinian refugees

Defying all logic and driven by hate, these groups will descend to any depth of recklessness, to inflict terror and death on others, even when they have to harm themselves and their own children in doing so.

Which was why former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir said that there will be peace in the Middle East when Arabs start to love their children more than they hate Jews.

She was right but not in entirety. According to an ancient prophecy in the book of Isaiah, the Middle East and the world will only know what real peace feels like at the appearance of the Prince of Peace. Christians call him Jesus Christ, Jews call him Yeshua and the Arabs call him Issa.



Isaiah 9:6 “ And he shall be called wonderful counsellor, mighty God, the everlasting father, prince of peace, and of the increase of his government and peace, there shall be no end Isaiah 2:4 He shall judge between nations and shall decide disputes for many peoples, and they shall beat their swords into plowshares and their spears into pruning hooks, nation shall not lift up sword against nation neither will they learn war anymore.”



This ancient prophecy predicts events that will happen in the near future during Jesus’ millennial rule on earth when all national budgets currently going into the military, defense and weapons industries gets allocated to the Ministry of Agriculture. How wonderful that would be

I explained to Abdi that taking a hard stance for or against Palestinians or Jews was a delicate balancing act because this conflict over who owns the land between the Mediterranean Sea and River Jordan has lasted for over 3000 years and has deep family and theological roots. It has an expiry date though.