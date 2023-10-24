Uganda should be ready for Palestinian refugees
What you need to know:
- Defying all logic and driven by hate, these groups will descend to any depth of recklessness, to inflict terror and death on others, even when they have to harm themselves and their own children in doing so.
Israel is officially at war now. She has always been without declaring it. So, on which side should Uganda be? On Israel’s side, of course. Uganda should also support the cause of Palestinians and Arabs who seek to live in peace with Israel.
Egypt, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates are all Arab countries with diplomatic ties with Israel. Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Morocco are on course to normalise relations with Israel - when all goes well.
Hamas has now hit to sabotage the prospects of peace between Israel and the Arab world. But Hamas’ days as a malevolent militant organisation which holds territory are numbered. That’s a fait accompli. Hamas will be uprooted from Gaza in the coming weeks and months leaving an unprecedented trail of destruction in the enclave and permanently reshaping the geopolitics of the Middle East.
In explaining the Israel Palestine Conflict to my Muslim American friend Abdi Rashid Gerow, who thinks I am an Israel apologist, I summarized it for him thus: Israel is fighting for dear life, Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and Hezbollah, all supported by Iran have made a pact with death.
Which was why former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir said that there will be peace in the Middle East when Arabs start to love their children more than they hate Jews.
She was right but not in entirety. According to an ancient prophecy in the book of Isaiah, the Middle East and the world will only know what real peace feels like at the appearance of the Prince of Peace. Christians call him Jesus Christ, Jews call him Yeshua and the Arabs call him Issa.
Isaiah 9:6 “ And he shall be called wonderful counsellor, mighty God, the everlasting father, prince of peace, and of the increase of his government and peace, there shall be no end Isaiah 2:4 He shall judge between nations and shall decide disputes for many peoples, and they shall beat their swords into plowshares and their spears into pruning hooks, nation shall not lift up sword against nation neither will they learn war anymore.”
This ancient prophecy predicts events that will happen in the near future during Jesus’ millennial rule on earth when all national budgets currently going into the military, defense and weapons industries gets allocated to the Ministry of Agriculture. How wonderful that would be
I explained to Abdi that taking a hard stance for or against Palestinians or Jews was a delicate balancing act because this conflict over who owns the land between the Mediterranean Sea and River Jordan has lasted for over 3000 years and has deep family and theological roots. It has an expiry date though.
In fact, one dimension of the conflict was ignited by a quarrel between two women over the legitimacy of their respective sons sired by one Ibrahim also known as Abraham. You may read about him in both the Quran and the Bible.
Wisdom therefore dictates that family quarrels are best left to family members to resolve, unless they ask for help.
Meanwhile, this war will inevitably create a fresh wave of over one million Palestinian refugees fleeing war. Stateless human beings who need help. Who will welcome and offer them sanctuary in this time of need? - Uganda should consider doing so.
Joe Nam, Societal Commentator