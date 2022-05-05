Well done First Lady on proposed mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations

I would like to applaud First Lady Janet Museveni for her wise counsel that the issue of Covid-19 vaccination of children be left for parents to decide. This is the best guidance I have heard from a high profile leader, since the Covid-19 ‘pandemic’ was reported! In the same article which featured her wisdom (Daily Monitor Thursday May 5, 2022), health experts also weighed in.

Dr. Clara Zoe rightly intimated that even where children are infected, they have higher chances of pulling through without even noticing that they got the infections, with a 99.9 percent recovery rate.

Vaccines are meant for highly infectious and fatal infections without cures. Covid-19 can be obliterated within 48 hours using a combination of hydroxychloroquine, zinc and azithromycin. In the absence of hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin is its perfect substitute.

Unfortunately, the companies and philanthropists profiteering from Covid-19 ‘vaccines’ and related SOPs have invested in fighting to obliterate these medications! Our own colleague and former lecturer from College of Health Sciences, Makerere University Dr Eva Mugisha, dismissed claims touted by the spin doctors of the philanthropists and companies profiteering from Covid-19 so-called vaccines that these vaccines block transmissions and infections.

On the contrary, these ‘vaccines’ are in actual sense, physical devices developed using sophisticated genetic engineering approaches to induce illness! A 30 mg dose of Pfizer ‘vaccine’ contains up to 15 billion nano particles of griffin oxide, a very dangerous toxin. Once griffin oxide builds its structure in the body, it can induce blood clots, cancers and many other complications.



The Vaccines Death Report published around June 2021 indicated that more than 80% of the deaths, hospitalisations and severe reactions to Covid-19 are from vaccinated people. Israel that has already administered the fourth ‘booster’ dose represents the highest vaccination rate per 100 persons and also represents the highest infection, severe infection, hospitalization and death rates from covid-19 globally. Simply put, the picture is both worrying and disturbing for the vaccinated.

The so-called variants are themselves triggered by the injections dubbed ‘vaccines’. Long-term effects of these so-called vaccines, according to experts like Dr. Judy Mikovits of the USA, include sterilisation of both males and females, multiple sclerosis, accelerated cancers and deaths.

In Makerere where I work, there is not one among those close to me who died, suffered severe reactions and narrowly cheated death who was not vaccinated! My own cousin developed a strange condition doctors described as ‘cancer of the eyes’ and nearly lost both eyes. We rushed him to Tororo right on time to save him. His wife suffered a miscarriage. My musangi was not lucky.

By the time we learnt of his fate, it was too late. He has lost one eye completely (the eye ball has burst) and there is no hope that the other will be saved. People are quietly battling with many strange side-effects of these toxins. Anybody even merely thinking of mandating anybody to be ‘vaccinated’ ought to be mindful of the plight of those whose lives have already been altered irreversibly by these toxins.