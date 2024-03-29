Who is standing in for Ugandans?

“Every Man for Himself, God for us all” is the title that Rodney Neely gave his book when he wrote it. An excellent summary of the era in which Ugandans find themselves!

Early this year 9 tea Companies closed in different regions of the country due to high costs of production and lack of a better market. All the minister said was that he is going to bring a comprehensive report and the house agreed.

A signed letter from the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Debt Collection Unit has made the rounds on social media. It states that Seroma Limited owes over Shs90 billion as arrears of its Value Added Tax and ordered to pay within 7 days upon receipt of notice.

Before even considering the Value Added Tax Act Cap.349, as amended (VATA), many came to their conclusions. However, for a select few, we will only ask the Ministry of Finance, specifically Investment and Privatization, what program or window they have to assist local investors, or else a sizable portion of the workforce will be unemployed, contributing to the nation’s already high unemployment rate of 2.90 percent, as per the World Bank report 2023.

On March 19,2024, Wakiso District Local government leaders jointly agreed to mobilise their masses to stop paying taxes if the Central government doesn’t remit monies to facilitate the running of their budgets within 30 days.

If I may ask, does this kind of system seem effective anymore in a country like this, where the government is planning to amend the constitution for the billionth time, instead of stressing officials over a broken door in a rural U.P.E. school, why don’t we revisit our think tanks and revamp the federal system? If Winston Churchill arose around Kampala today, he would regret calling the Nation the pearl of Africa, the country’s fast-growing population of over 40 million people is characterized by poor infrastructure and service delivery, individuality at the core of Ubuntuism and patriotism.

It’s a cruel world where sinners judge other sinners, but since URA never fails when it comes to collecting taxes, who are we not to demand accountability on many white elephant projects (projects that fail to deliver on their role or become extremely costly to maintain)?

Projects like the $900 million Bujagali Hydro Power project, the Shs954 billion Lubowa Hospital, the Shs 113 billion Fish Handling Project in Mayuge District, the Shs 15 billion Goat Roll-Out project, and the Shs 53.3 billion Covid-19 Relief Funds are just a few examples. As of June 2023, the country’s debt was estimated to be Shs96.1 trillion, or 52 percent GDP, according to the recently released Auditor General’s report. Who is going to provide for the impoverished Ugandans, given that 1 percent of the country’s population earns more than a million shillings while are looking for their daily bread yet the parliament spends Shs2.6 billion every day—not to mention that money is tax-free, according to Daily Monitor reports?

When it comes to the few seeking for political offices they revert to promises and gifts where many go wrong and vote for many mediocres who finish their terms without raising a point of concern on the floor of the House.

How do we even expect such legislators to hold the government accountable, when it gets to ministerial roles you’re shaken, many are appointed in positions not based on expertise but who mobilised voters better and power balance within the region. The term ‘tewali sente’ loosely translated as there is no money by different state entities has become the theme of the day yet monies to fight political opponents or to mobilise legislators pass something always surfaces.

It is regrettable to praise a 40-year-old administration that takes pride in Kampala as its capital, until you visit other East African countries and ponder, “God, what did Ugandans do to deserve this”!

Eriah Lule, Public relations professional