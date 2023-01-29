Who will save Bugoma Forest? 

On January 24, during the launch of the oil drilling activities at Kingfisher oil well in Kikuube District, President Yoweri Museveni stated that, as he flew, he noticed that some people were encroaching on Bugoma Forest. He vehemently promised to facilitate its mapping and arrest the encroachers.

It should be noted, however, Museveni’s realisation and promise is a supplement to 15 years’ protracted battle by local communities, courts of law, civil society and the media to protect Bugoma Forest from encroachers and further destruction by ‘established actors’ already in the forest. The forest has been in the news owing to its destruction, and cases in courts of law.

In a story ran by Daily Monitor on January 17, 2023 titled, ‘Government moves to turn forest reserves into national parks’, Bugoma Forest Reserve was not listed as one of those being upgraded to a national park status.

This is despite the passing of resolutions by both Kikuube and Hoima district councils, and the willingness of Uganda Wildlife Authority and local communities to upgrade the forest into a national park.

The nation has lost key fauna and flora as a result of the destruction and several ongoing ecologically disruptive activities in Bugoma Forest. Animals now wander in private forests looking for food since their habitat is being cleared and can therefore no longer offer a serene environment for habitation, feeding and reproduction.

As a result, there is an increase in human-wildlife conflicts. An example is the escalation of the human-chimpanzee attacks that have led to destruction of private farmlands, and in extreme cases, loss of human and chimpanzee lives. This continued forest loss and hostility negatively impacts the motivation of private forest owners to conserve their forests.

The Constitution of Uganda, Objective XIII, states that ‘The State shall protect important natural resources, including land, water, wetlands, minerals, oil, fauna and flora on behalf of the people of Uganda’. In addition, the National Forestry and Tree Planting Act, 2003, article 5 (1) also states that ‘The Government or a local government shall hold in trust for the people and protect forest reserves for ecological, forestry and tourism purposes for the common good of the citizens of Uganda’

According to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, ‘…each year, approximately 12 million hectares of forests are destroyed. Forest could provide up to one third of the climate solution that we need over the next two decades’.