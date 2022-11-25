UPDF soldier loses gun in Bugoma forest

Security personnel in Kikuube District are investigating circumstances under which a Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDP) soldier lost his gun in Bugoma Central Forest Reserve.

Pt. Wycliffe Musibira attached to UPDF’s 13th Battalion in Kikuube had been deployed to guard Bugoma central forest reserve but returned with no gun. The incident happened on Wednesday night near Nyairongo village in Kabwoya sub-county.

It is alleged that the officer was ambushed by unknown men while in the forest reserve who hacked on the hand before taking off with his gun.

Capt Geoffrey Sunday, the Masinid Artillery Division Spokesperson confirmed the incident saying the soldier has been arrested to help them with investigations.

“It is true the soldier lost his gun while in the forest reserve and we are investigating the matter. There was nothing like an attack on the soldier as it is being speculated. The soldier is under investigation to help us recover the gun,” he said.

Captain Sunday added that some suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident, but he declined to divulge more details. He said have deployed UPDF, Police, and CMI personnel to carry out comprehensive investigations into the matter.

Vincent Alpha Opio, the Kabwoya Sub County LCV Councilor says currently residents residing adjacent to the forest reserve are living in fear following the disappearance of the gun.

According to police records, 13 guns have recently been stolen from security personnel including police officers, private security guards, and soldiers.