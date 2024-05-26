Charcoal burning  devastates landscapes in northern Uganda

A Uganda People’s Defence Forces soldier at one of the charcoal camps at Apaa Junction in Mungula Parish, Itirikwa Sub-county in Adjumani District on April 18, 2023. PHOTO | TOBBIAS JOLLY OWINY

By  Bill Oketch

What you need to know:

  • GFW indicates that by 2023, the Lango sub-region – which comprises the districts of Otuke, Lira, Dokolo, Apac, Oyam, Kole and Kwania – had lost 631 hectares of tree cover, an equivalent of 404.3 thousand tonnes of carbon emissions. On the other hand, by 2023, the Acholi districts of Gulu, Nwoya and Omoro had lost a combined 2.8 thousand hectares of forest cover, an equivalent of 1.4 million tonnes of carbon emissions,  writes