60 remanded over election violence

A total of 60 people, who were arrested in Nsangi Town, Wakiso District, have been remanded over charges of rioting after receiving fake news that Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament Francis Zaake had been shot dead by security personnel.

The group was arraigned before the Magistrate’s Court in Nsangi on Tuesday and they denied accusations of causing obstruction on the road and malicious damage of property.

They were remanded to Kitalya prison until February 5 for hearing of their application for bail.

Prosecution case

The State alleges that on January 16, the group and others still at large at Nakitokolo Cell on Masaka Road in Wakiso District, without lawful excuse blocked the road.

Prosecution alleges that the said group were found burning logs of wood, an act that is likely to damage the road.

According to the charge sheet, on January 15 at Kinawa, in Wakiso District, Ashraf Ddamba, JohnBosco Walika, Nansur Bomba, Allan Katamba and Wilson Watindi, assaulted an Assistant Inspector of Police Sarapio Bandoho while on duty.

It is alleged that on January 17 at Kitemu Cell on Masaka Road in Wakiso District, the group threw stones thereby damaging property among them motor vehicles, including a police truck.

The State alleges that on January 17, at Kyengera Town Council in Wakiso District, Lubowa Emmanuel, Ssali Lawrence, Lugolobi Moses, Nassif Ssebanakita, Kaweesi Charles, Katabalwa Yusuf and others on the run, without lawful excuse were found burning tyres on the road, an act likely to damage the road.

It is alleged that on January 16 at Nsangi Central Cell in Kyengera Town Council, Wakiso District, Bukenya Joseph, Kawagga Abdul, Kasule Abdu, Kyakatuka Arafat, Dennis Kamoga, Mutumba Swaibu and others still at large, unlawfully damaged the front windscreen and passenger mirrors of buses belonging to Platinum buses and Global bus company.

Mr Zaake was arrested trying to access the home of National Unity Platform leader Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, in Magere, Wakiso District.

Police say the youth hurled petrol bombs at a bus travelling from Masaka to Kampala City.

The youth then protested on Masaka Road, Luweero District, and Masaka City but security forces quickly quelled the riots.

Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, the Deputy Kampala metropolitan Police spokesperson, also said the protesters attacked a police car in which a police commissioner was travelling and armed officers had to rescue him in Nsangi.

“We have preferred charges of illegal assembly, destruction of property, and probably attempted murder for some,” he said.



