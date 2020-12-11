Museveni hails investors on job creation

By Elly Katahinga More by this Author

President Museveni has commended local and foreign investors for supplementing the government efforts in the creation of jobs for its citizenry.

The President, who was campaigning in Ntungamo District on Wednesday, requested investors to prioritise commercial farming, industries, services and ICT as the sectors that foster development and prosperity for all Ugandans.

He appealed to local investors to wake up and invest in different sectors of the economy, reiterating that if Uganda had many local investors, unemployment would be no more. The President singled out State minister for Labour Mwesigwa Rukutana as one of the serious job creators in the district. Mr Rukutana is the proprietor of Millennium Chambers Hotel Zzana, Ankole Resort and Spa, Ankole Mall and Radio Ankole, all based in Ntungamo Municipality.

The NRM flag bearer also re-assured investors in the country that there will be permanent security assigned to In+He asked Ugandans to take advantage of the prevailing peace in the country and become participants in the development of the county.

Addressing NRM youth leaders drawn from the districts of Rwampara Ntungamo, Rubirizi, Mitooma, Bushenyi and Sheema at Kyamate Primary School on Wednesday, the President revealed that past regimes promoted sectarianism, which increased disunity among Ugandans.

Mr Museveni urged NRM leaders and Ugandans at large to promote the politics of ideology aimed at promoting human needs instead of politics of identity that promotes sectarianism.

Advertisement

The President promised to give heifers to the youth councils and inject more funds in the Emyooga programme.

He also pledged to increase funds for youth livelihood programmes for Ankole Sub-region from Shs14b to Shs200b and to deliver NRM bicycles and motorcycles for NRM leaders in Ntungamo District.

