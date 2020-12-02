NRM has failed to deliver on education, health, says Besigye

By Monitor Team More by this Author

Former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party president Dr Kizza Besigye has criticised the country’s education system, saying it was designed to benefit children from well-to-do families.

Dr Besigye, who has since Monday camped in Kigezi Sub-region to drum up support for party presidential candidate Patrick Amuriat and other FDC flag bearers, yesterday addressed rallies in Rukiga and Ntungamo districts where he urged voters to cast their vote wisely for the good of the country.

“The challenges you are encountering will not end soon unless we accomplish this struggle of returning freedom and wealth to Ugandans. Tell me you people of Kashambya [sub-county in Rukiga], who of you has the capacity to educate all your children up to university?” Dr Besigye asked, as the audience retorted in affirmation of his statement.

Reminiscing his olden university days, the four-time presidential candidate said their education was offered by the state free of charge and was accessible to all Ugandans.

Dr Besigye assured Ugandans that the FDC manifesto will restore the glory of the education system where children of the poor and the rich will go to the same schools.

Old school days

“During our school times, the time Jack Sabiiti [former Rukiga County MP] was going to school, the time Museveni was going to school, government paid for university and secondary education; everything was free. Parents never paid school fees,” he said.

“If government at that time was asking parents to pay, Museveni would never have been able to step in the university. For him he was able to join university to serve this country. He has now blocked children of other people from going to university,” Dr Besigye added

Dr Besigye said since the President controls the coffers, “he dispenses it to those he likes. Those he doesn’t like don’t get it. Now that elections are here, they will give you Shs1,000 and you will clap. Let them bring the money and you spend it, and even ask for more. But when it comes to the election date, vote the key (FDC symbol) and kick them out and return the country into your hands.” Dr Besigye asked residents to vote Mr Amuriat whom he described as a capable leader to move the country forward.

“After learning how the FDC victory was stolen in 2016, I chose to opt for plan B of waylaying the vote thieves and protecting the FDC votes from being stolen. Plan A is for Mr Amuriat and FDC supporters to campaign and mobilise for the votes. It is true I defeated Mr Museveni in the 2016 presidential elections but my victory was stolen. Turn up and vote for FDC in big numbers,” he said.

Dr Besigye added that voting for FDC in the forthcoming General Election is a sure way of regaining the people’s power that he said was grabbed from them by the NRM government.

Amuriat’s pledge

Mr Amuriat asked residents in both districts to deny President Museveni votes, claiming he has abused tax payers’ money.

“Vote for FDC party because it exercises true democracy, especially when changing leadership, unlike Mr Museveni that keeps on changing goal posts so as to remain in power. Look for the symbol of a key on the ballot paper and vote for FDC to build a new Uganda,” he said.

Mr Amuriat outlined continued poor health facilities, police brutality and the poor road network across the county as major key issues his government will deal with when they take over power.

He later headed to Rwampara District where he campaigned uninterrupted. He will campaign in Isingiro and Mbarara City today.

WHAT VOTERS SAY

Mr Musinguzi Peterson, a resident of Ntungamo, said: “The President and the First Lady hail from here but as I talk right now, a bunch of matooke costs Shs5,000. When will I raise enough money to pay for my children’s tuition at the university? If the government coming into power next year can construct for us a matooke processing machine, we shall see value addition in our matooke and our children will get employed.”

Ms Deborah Namara, an FDC candidate for the Ntungamo Woman MP seat, said: “NRM has been telling people that there is free education for all. The RDCs have been saying children are studying for free, but when you go to the school, the headmaster asks for fees; half of the children in the country are out of school due to fees charges; this should change.”

Compiled by Damali Mukhaye, Alfred Tumushabe, Robert Muhereza & Emmanuel Arineitwe