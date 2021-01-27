NUP again sweeps majority municipal, city council seats in central region

By Monitor Team More by this Author

The Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party has continued to reaffirm its growing dominance in the central region by scooping majority seats in municipalities and city divisions.

In Masaka City, Mr Michael Mulindwa Nakumusana (NUP) emerged winner of Nyendo –Mukungwe Municipality mayoral race after polling 8,357 votes, beating ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer Godfrey Ntale, who garnered 2,254 votes.

Mr Denis Lukanga Majwala of the Democratic Party came in the third place with 1,198 votes, followed by Mr Gerald Kawuma (IND) with 6,699 votes, Mr Andrew Matovu Kabulasoke (Ind) with 6,353 votes and FDC’s James Mbabaali Lumbuye with 145 votes.

In the same way, the Masaka City returning officer, Mr Sam Agaba, declared NUP’s Steven Lukyamuzi as winner of Kimaanya /Kabonera Municipality mayoral race after collecting 9,163 votes, beating NRM’s Hamidu Bukenya, who scored 4,308 votes.

DP’s Dick Muwanga came third with 1,830 votes, followed by FDC’s Jude Kalule (143votes), while Mr Raymond Ssebugwawo (Ind) got 97 votes.

In Mityana, Mr Faustin Lukonge (NUP) defeated the incumbent mayor and NRM flag bearer Esther Ndyanabo after polling 14,463 votes, while the latter obtained 5,616 votes.

Like is the case in many central region areas where NUP has won, in Mityana, the party also took 24 out of the 28 slots for municipal councillors, leaving two slots for DP and only one each for the NRM and FDC.

In Mukono, Mr Erisa Nkoyoyo Mukasa (NUP) won the mayoral seat with 18,088 votes, while NRM’s Daisy Ssonko got 5,126 votes.

NUP further won mayoral seats in the municipalities of Nansana, Makindye/ Ssabagabo, Kira, Mukono and also secured majority of municipal council slots in these areas.

Entebbe Municipality mayoral seat was snatched from DP’s Vincent Kayanja DePaul by NRM-leaning Independent Fabrice Rulinda, who got 6,703 votes, while Mr Kayanja scored 5,576 votes.

The NRM flag bearer, Mr Michael Mutebi, got 6,342 votes.

However, in Njeru Municipality in Buikwe District, the NRM candidate, Mr Yasin Kyazze, managed to survive the electoral storm by NUP and retained his mayoral seat after defeating six other opponents in a tight race.

He defeated Mr Junju Azizi (Ind), who was his close competitor, with a difference of 2,972 votes after garnering 12,743 votes.

Mr Junju got 9,771 votes, while Mr Ceaser Kalema (Ind) scored 4,227 votes.

Others, including NUP’s Siraje Kamya got 1,483 votes, Mr Muhammed Aula of FDC (837 votes), Mr Isaac Kirumira (Ind) got 510 votes, Mr Ayubu Lubanga got 135 votes and Ms Miriam Wairimo, the only woman in the race, collected 341 votes.

NRM also won in Mubende, where the incumbent and party flag bearer Innocent Ssekiziyivu scored 5,786 votes, beating his closest rival Geoffrey Natigo (Ind), who got 5,196 votes.

Mr William Matovu of NUP came in the third position with 2,114 votes.

In Lugazi Municipality, FDC’s John Bosco Asea defeated the incumbent, Mr Deo Tumwesigye after polling 7,916 votes against the latter’s 7,393 votes.

Mr Baker Ssali (NRM) got 5,141 votes, Mr John Patrick Mwondha of NUP got 2,747 votes, Mr Eliphaz Daudi Mbabazi (Ind) got 128 votes, and Mr Ashiraf Ssekatawa (Ind) gathered 620 votes.

Compiled by Al-Mahdi Ssenkabirwa, Malik Fahad, Eve Muganga, Jessica Sabano & Barbara Nalweyiso

