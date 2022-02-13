People wash hands before they are allowed to access the Old Taxi Park in Kampala on January 10. PHOTO/FILE

Explainer: The forever virus?

By  Our Reporter

What you need to know:

  • From the looks of it, yes. SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, is not going away. It looks primed to settle into a notorious role as a forever virus.

Many feared for the worst when the Omicron variant, which combines some of the most perplexing mutations seen in the Alpha, Beta and Gamma strains with newly acquired ones, was first detected in Uganda last December. 
While the strain has proven to be more transmissible, it is also evidently less virulent. 

