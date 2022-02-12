Pandemic's 'acute phase' could end by midyear- WHO

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The world panicked late last year following the outbreak of the highly contagious Omicron variant which led at its peak to four times more daily infections than previous waves.
  • South Africa and India have since October 2020 led calls for waivers on vaccine patents, or intellectual property rights, on Covid-19 vaccines saying this would help spur local production.

The head of the World Health Organization said Friday the acute phase of the pandemic could end this year, if around 70 percent of the world gets vaccinated.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.