Masaka killings: Mulindwa’s widow struggles to pay school fees

Madi Mulindwa, a 47-year- old, was killed by machete-wielding assailants on the night of August 27, 2021.

Mulindwa, a resident of Kisaaka Village in Kkingo Sub-county, Masaka City, was killed moments after the assailants attacked Mr Jimmy Ssemanda, who was waylaid on his way to Kisaaka Town. It was about five kilometers away from where Mulindwa was killed.

Mulindwa is survived by three children and a widow, Ms Margret Mulindwa.

Ms Mulindwa says the assailants chopped her husband to pieces.

“My husband was coming from Kisaaka Town heading home on August 27, 2021, when he was hacked to death by machete-wielding thugs, cutting him into pieces,” she says.

She adds that she was alerted about the killing by one of her neighbours at around 11:30pm.

“By the time we arrived at the scene, police had cordoned it off and the body was later taken to Masaka Regional Referral Hospital for an autopsy,” Ms Mulindwa says.

She explains that her husband was the sole breadwinner of the family.

“He left me with three children and the eldest is now seven years old. Ever since he died, fending for my children has become extremely difficult,” Ms Mulindwa says.

She explains that the Shs10 million she received from President Museveni was used to construct a house.

“Because my husband left us sleeping in his relative’s home. Unfortunately, the money wasn’t enough to complete the three-roomed house. The walls are not plastered and floors are not cemented,” she says.

“I can hardly get money to finish the house and also pay our daily bills,” she adds.

Ms Mulindwa says she used to work in people’s gardens with her husband to fend for the family.

“Sometimes we could work as porters on big buildings in Masaka City. Since his death, I singlehandedly provide for the family, which has proved to be too much for me. Sometimes we sleep on empty stomachs,” she explains.