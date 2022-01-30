Prime

Paediatricians mourn their senior colleague Prof Ndugwa

Prof Christopher Magala Ndugwa’s children pay their last respects to their father at Namirembe Cathedral in Kampala last Tuesday. PHOTO / EDGAR R. BATTE

By  Edgar R. Batte

  • Prof Christopher Magala Ndugwa, an icon of sickle cell treatment and prevention, a grandfather of paediatrics, breathed his last on Friday, January 21.

“He not only made sure we learnt the basic principles of caring for children, but also ensured that his Master’s students looked beyond the usual. One of his favourite lessons was for us to understand beyond reasonable terms that aspirin was a contraindication in children presenting with a viral infection. He also made sure we learnt the common causes of anaemia in children. Rest well our dear professor of paediatrics and child health,” Dr Sabrina Kitaka says of the late Prof Christopher Magala Ndugwa.

