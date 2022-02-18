Prime

Politics: What does Buganda stand for?

National Unity Platform party presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, campaigns at St Leo’s Kyegobe playgrounds in Fort Portal City during last year’s General Election. PHOTO BY  ALEX ASHABA

By  Derrick Kiyonga

What you need to know:

The notion that Buganda doesn’t back its own when it comes to politics was entrenched in 1961 when a group of Anglicans in the Mengo establishment formed a political party called Kabaka Yekka. This has since left some scholars asking a simple yet perilous question: what does Buganda stand for?

When Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere clocked 90 years two Fridays ago, doyens of Opposition politics in Uganda such as Dr Kizza Besigye were quick to pay homage. Dr Besigye, who assumed the mantle as Uganda’s Opposition leader from Mr Ssemogerere in 2001, described the two-time presidential candidate as “an icon of the principled pursuit of a democratic transition.”

