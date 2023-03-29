The clinician who got Ebola from his patient 

The outbreak of the Ebola Virus Disease in Mubende and Kassanda districts between September and December 2022 did not stop other infections and diseases from spreading.

This saw several health practitioners in the two districts, who kept on treating people for various illnesses, get exposed to Ebola.

Mr Bernard Bwambale, 28, a clinician and resident of Nakasozi Village in Kalwana Sub-county, Kassanda District, is one of those who contracted the deadly disease in the line of duty.

Fortunately, he lived to tell his story after successful recovery. When the virus outbreak was announced, the government embarked on disseminating the information, especially in the epicentres. However, the lower health care service delivery systems, which depend highly on the private health caregivers, had no capacity to detect the disease.

In Kassanda, a section of the community was hostile to the Ebola emergency response teams and the residents preferred to secretly go to the private clinics for treatment where they could easily avoid the strict screening that was being done for Ebola at the government health centres. Many linked the disease to witchcraft and this created a big challenge.

“It was very hard to detect which patient had Ebola if they did not present the symptoms. The patients chose to hide their respective disease history and links to any suspected Ebola case,” Mr Bwambale reveals.

He says the patients, who avoided giving all the necessary information, increased the risk of infecting and spreading the disease. As such, he became a victim to this careless practice when he attended to a case at his clinic.

“When I got a patient at my clinic located in Kikandwa Village, the patient presented with severe malaria and was admitted. But two days after the patient’s admission without any change, I became suspicious and uncomfortable,” he recalls.

Mr Bwambale reveals that he decided to contact the Ebola emergency hotlines after the patient presented some disease symptoms.

“Luckily, the response teams arrived and evacuated the patient to Mubende Hospital. This was in the last week of October 2022. I later got a message from the hospital that said the patient had been confirmed to be an Ebola virus disease case. I was listed as a contact and remained on the contact list for monitoring,” he recalls.

A day after the patient was admitted to Mubende Hospital, Mr Bwambale got another message that the patient had died. He started to panic and became fearful. Two days after, he developed back pain and a cold. Luckily, he was already in contact with the Ebola emergency response ambulance team.

“I also developed a severe headache that prompted my decision to call the Ebola response teams for evacuation. I had started developing breathing complications. I was admitted to the treatment unit after the blood sample turned Ebola virus positive. But because I was a medical practitioner, I remained strong as the medics wheeled my bed to the isolation facility,” he says.

A day after he was admitted, Mr Bwambale got the news that several people that had been in contact with that particular patient had died.

“I became nervous after this scary news. I counted myself as the next casualty because I had stayed with this particular patient for two days at my clinic. I was only relieved after one week when I felt some positive change in my health condition,” he says.

“The sight of the patients that were bleeding from the body openings, including the eyes and nose, was very scary. I saw patients struggling in the last hours of their lives. This was very painful because I already counted myself next, in the line of death,” Mr Bwambale adds.