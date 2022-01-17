The key questions UPDF mission hasn’t answered

Maj Gen Kayanja Muhanga, the head of Operation Shujja

By  Raymond Mujuni

What you need to know:

  • On November 30, the UPDF marched into the DR Congo through the small border town of  Lamia in Bundibugyo. After six weeks of sustained bombing and counter-guerilla operations in the dense forests of North Kivu, Raymond Mujuni has been granted  access to the war frontline embedded with the UPDF. This is the last of a three part series of the UPDF’s war in the eastern DR Congo.

From the military warplanes looking down from a small belt of River Semliki snakes through a dence forest making its way from the Lake Edward in Beni and pouring into Lake Albert on the Ugandan side.

