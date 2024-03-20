The right and wrong dog breeds for homes

Dog breeders and trainers said one should be careful and get advice from experts in the dog world when selecting a guard or pet dog.

According to the ranking by the World Animal Foundation (WAF), an American organisation promoting animal welfare, the German shepherd tops the nine best guard dog breeds for personal security.

Dr Daniel Kasibule, the president of Uganda Veterinary Association, appears to be in agreement.

“The German shepherd cannot do such a thing (attack and kill a child), they are quiet loyal and understanding,” he said.

In its matrix, WAF ranks Doberman Pinscher as the second best breed.

“Their sleek [and] strong appearance gives off a commanding vibe that can scare off would-be intruders. These dogs deeply care for their families and will do everything to keep them safe,” the organisation notes.

The third best-rated guard dog is the American Pitbull Terrier breed followed by Giant schnauzer and Rottweiler in fifth position.

Breeders and trainers have linked some of these breeds to higher aggression, particularly the Rottweiler, which alleged attacked and killed a medical doctor’s child in Wakiso District on March 18.

Mr Jessy Muwakanya, a dog breeder and trainer from Roar Dog Breeders and Trainers in Seguku on Entebbe Road, said many cases of attacks by American Pitbull have also been reported in other countries.

In their ranking for the 15 most dangerous dog breeds in 2024, WAF put Pitbull as number one, with Rottweiler featuring second.

“Rottweilers pose a greater threat to people and other animals and can be a dangerous dog breed mostly due to [its] size. This working breed dog is built to protect. At 22 inches to 27 inches (more than half-a-meter) tall and weighing up to 130 pounds (59 kilogrammes), you don’t want to get on the wrong side of one,” the US organisation writes on its website.

It adds: “Interestingly, the same characteristics that make them excellent pets can make them dangerous breeds as well.”

Other risky breeds flagged by the entity include American Bulldog, Bull Terrier and German Shepherd.

This is similar to the rating by Injury and Accident Lawyers at Fleming Law of America.

Their rankings show that whereas some breeds have some bad traits, their usefulness will always make people go for them.

Dog breeds in Uganda

• Africanis (local, hunting dog)

• German shepherd

• Rottweilers

• Labrador retrievers

• Albanian Shepherd dogs

• Maltese dog

• Siberian Husky

• Belgian Shepherd

• American Pitbull Terrier

• Bullmastiff

• Boerboel