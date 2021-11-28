Prime

Ugandans query e-visa system amid delays, claims of bribery

Travellers at the departure lounge at Entebbe International Airport on October 1, 2020. A section of Ugandans with foreign passports have complained of delays and in some cases outright bribery in processing and issuance of the visas to Uganda. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA. 

By  Isaac Mufumba

  • A section of Ugandans with British passports have since raised questions about the effectiveness of online visa application system.

A section of Ugandans with British passports have raised the red flag about excessive delays, and in some cases, outright bribery in processing and issuance of visas using the online application system.

