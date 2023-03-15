British High Commission celebrates female athletes

On Tuesday, The British High Commissioner to Uganda Kate Airey hosted various sports stakeholders to her residence in Nakasero to shade a light on the challenges female athletes face in their career paths.

The ceremony also doubled as an opportunity to celebrate Commonwealth Day, which falls annually on March 13.

This year, however, the Day comes after Birmingham, a city in England, had hosted the Commonwealth Games and felt like a timely opportunity for the Commission to celebrate female athletes.

Through a video, athletes; Teddy Nakimuli, Ritah Asiimwe, Asina Kabandera and Anna Harriet Anzoa shared their experiences and called for more funding towards women in sport.

Nakimuli, a 2022 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist, reluctantly got involved in boxing after her "father ordered that all his children get involved" in the sweet science. She has since looked up to American boxer Claressa Shields for inspiration.

Kabandera, a basketball and netball player with KCCA Leopards and Makindye Weyonje respectively, had to forge a living through sports after being "born into a big family where our father could not take care of all of us." She is inspired by Jamaican shooter Jhaniele Fowler.

Para table tennis player and javelin thrower Anna Harriet Anzoa, 15, a student at Caltec Academy has never looked back since she started training under coach Regina Nakibuule.

Asiimwe, who is inspired by tennis legend Serena Williams, is a para-badminton player and went to the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021. She is ranked 17th in her class worldwide but has "already missed a couple of tournaments due to financial constraints" in her qualification pathway to the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

Message of hope