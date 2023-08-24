BUDAPEST 2023 WORLDS: THREE

Sweet proposal

Slovakia could be among several countries that were yet to pick a medal at the Budapest World Athletics Championships by lunchtime Wednesday.

But the European nation smiled in its own way after their runner Dominik Černý proposed to lover Hana Burzalova after the 35km race walk races.

Černý had finished in a time of two hours, 32 minutes and 56 seconds but he returned to the finish line at the Heroes‘ Square moments to wait for Burzalova.

Burzalova crossed to post 3:02:47 in 25th place among the women and found Černý on one knee with a ring. Beautiful!

Fans love Cheptegei

Since winning his 10000m world title on Sunday, Joshua Cheptegei has spent the past few days motivating his countrymates ahead of races at the National Athletics Centre.

On the lighter mornings, Cheptegei has wondered about Budapest, also visiting the Nike stores here as part of contractual obligations.

In the few moments he has encountered fans, Cheptegei has been signing autographs, taking selfies and merrymaking.

Back home though, many fans expressed their displeasure in his withdrawal from the 5000m race due to a foot problem.

Brother Bernard, no, Bamulanzeki

Covering a major championship like this one is not easy, I’ve got to be honest. Sometimes, it gets lonely especially when you have no countrymates to hang around with.

It was tough at the Doha Worlds in Qatar four years ago and the same case at the Oregon Worlds in the USA last year.

Here though, I got the company of photographer Nicholas Bamulanzeki from the Observer newspaper. We’ve been sharing lots of time in between and out of athletics action.