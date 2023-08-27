BUDAPEST 2023 WORLDS TITBITS: FOUR

Mind your lane

The ease with which one gets around major European cities is adorable.

Transport across Budapest is really seamless. From train to tram, bus to train, walkways, cycling lanes, name it.

It is all intertwined and Google Maps makes it so simple. Major public transport routes shut by midnight but Hungarians particularly the youth still cycle on lanes or take scooters on lanes adjacent to roads to their final residences.

For pedestrians walking, they ought to mind their lanes too.

A Forint for 10 Shillings

Majority of the time here, I have barely touched money physically.

Most of my transactions have been a swipe away with a bank card.

It is until Thursday that I tried to give more attention to converting the prices of items to Uganda Shillings.

For every 10 Hungarian Forints I spent, it was an equivalent of 104.6 Shillings.

On speaking to some locals, I was told the economy here has been struggling with a contracte GDP and increased inflation.

The Hungarian government has been pushed to switch its currency to Euros but they’ve kept their feet on the ground.

50 screens in media centre

So, the movements around the National Athletics Centre are so many.

I sit so high in the media tribune and then descend down pretty fast to catch athletes after their competitions.

To be frank, one could easily miss a race or moment within the movements.

However, World Athletics and organisers have been smart enough to set up so many screens through the mixed zone, the media tribune, the press conference room and the media centre.