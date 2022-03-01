Chebures, Chelangat conquer Source of Nile Half-Marathon

Double joy. Chebures (left) and Chelangat cross the finish line with the tape after conquest of the Source of the Nile Half-Marathon in Jinja at the weekend. Photos/Ismail Kezaala

By  Allan Darren Kyeyune

Reporter

Daily Monitor

Two weeks ago, Ali Chebures surprised the athletics fraternity by emulating his mentor Moses Kipsiro to win the senior men’s 10km race at the National Cross-country Championships in Tororo. 
Yesterday, Chebures repeated the trick. He conquered a three-in-one looped course to beat a strong field over 21km to take home the Source of the Nile National Half-Marathon title in Jinja.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.