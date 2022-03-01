Chebures, Chelangat conquer Source of Nile Half-Marathon

It is best to say Chebures is enjoying the best moment of his career.

“I am happy to win this race, I thank for God this,” he said moments after winning in a time of one hour and two minutes.

Few could have seen this coming, not even Chebures or the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) club runner’s father figure Kipsiro, a three-time Commonwealth champion.

After Railway Bridge and Bridge Street, the 29-year-old peeled away from Abel Chebet and Geoffrey Kusuro in the closing stages of loop three.



Chebet posted 1:02:04 and Kusuro came third in a time of 1:02:06. Winning in Tororo played a big part in Chebures’ script. “It helped me in speed, I have improved,” he said.

And now, he planning on emulating Kipsiro further at the international stage.

Chebures has a place on the team that will compete at the Africa Cross-country Championships in Mozambique next month and the World Half-Marathon Championships due November 13 in Yangzhou, China.