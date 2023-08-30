Chemutai, Nakaayi go for vital DL points in Zurich

There has been a little breather for several elite competitors from the just-concluded World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

A sizable group including the Ugandan pairing of Halimah Nakaayi and Peruth Chemutai made a strong trip by flight and train to Zurich for the Wanda Diamond League (DL) action on Thursday in Switzerland.

With medals out of sight, the Nakaayi and Chemutai are aiming to score points in their respective 800m and 3000m steeplechase events to qualify for the DL final set to be held at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon - USA from September 16-17.

Nakaayi did not bury head in her palms despite coming eighth in the 800m final at the Worlds in Budapest on Sunday. The 2019 world champion is only looking to close out the year in style.

“My body was not responding in the final,” Nakaayi said, “I couldn’t feel it. But, such things happen. I just want to complete the season strongly,” she added.

Nakaayi, who is ranked fourth with 16 qualifying points over the DL season, will be up against familiar rivals from Budapest including Jamaican Natoya Goule-Toppin, French Renelle Lamote, Australian Catriona Bisset, Americans Raeyvn Rogers and Nia Akins.

Another Australian Ellie Sanford has been requested for a fast pace over the first 400m at the Letzigrund track.

Olympic champion Chemutai meanwhile walked through the mixed zone at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest without speaking to anyone after finishing a distant seventh in a time of 9:10.26 in the water-jump race final.

“We expected something better than that from Chemutai,” her manager Jurrie van der Velden admitted.

In a season where she has struggled with illness including a month ago, that partly explains the manner Chemutai withered over the last 1000m on Sunday.

With six DL points thus far from two races at the Doha and Lausanne legs in Qatar and Switzerland, Chemutai is ranked ninth in quest for slots in Eugene.

Only the top eight per event are considered being a Nike-sponsored runner like Nakaayi, running in Eugene next month important.

She will however need to post a top placing in a field of 15 ladies comprising the world champion Kenyan-born Bahraini Winfred Yavi Mutile and Kenyan pairing of Beatrice Chepkoech and Jackline Chepkoech who completed the podium in Budapest.

UGANDAN IN ACTION - THURSDAY

ZURICH DIAMOND LEAGUE

9.23pm: Peruth Chemutai (3000m Steeplechase)