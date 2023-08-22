Cheptegei credits team work for treble, rues Kiplimo’s absence

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY. Joshua Cheptegei sealed his legacy as one of the greatest track athletes in long-distance running on Sunday.

Until now, his name is still on the lips of many here in the Hungarian capital and back home after muting the opponents over 25 laps to retain his 10000m title on Day Two of the World Athletics Championships on Sunday.

“It’s a special moment for me,” Cheptegei remarked after securing his third straight 10000m world title in a time of 27 minutes and 51.42 seconds. He added to his other honours from the Doha 2019 and Oregon 2022 editions in Qatar and USA respectively.

Only three other men have achieved this title three times in a row. Ethiopian Haile Gebrselassie won the Stuttgart 1993, Gothenburg 1995, Athens 1997 and Seville 1999 editions in Germany, Sweden, Greece and Germany respectively.

Another Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele too did four in a row; Saint-Denis 2003, Helsinki 2005, Osaka 2007 and Berlin 2009 editions in France, Finland, Japan and Germany respectively.

Then, Great Britain’s Mo Farah won at the Moscow 2013, Beijing 2015 and London 2017 editions in Russia, China and England in turn.

Cheptegei’s third victory on Sunday required something extraordinary from the Ugandan. In Doha, he relied on a strong bond with then training partner Abdallah Mande to work the field.

At the Hayward Field in Oregon, Cheptegei worked with Jacob Kiplimo and training partner Stephen Kissa to break down the field.

Here, he needed to control the race from the early stages until the finish considering his compatriots Rogers Kibet were less experienced while Joel Ayeko isn’t a track runner.

And Cheptegei admitted missing Kiplimo in Budapest. “It is an honour for me to race with my friend Jacob Kiplimo,” said Cheptegei. “But it was really more difficult today (Sunday) because he wasn’t there because normally, we have to fight as a team.”

Kiplimo, who won the World Cross-country title back in Australia in February, suffered a hamstring problem early this month which prompted his withdrawal from the Budapest Worlds.

“Normally, there’s great support running with your teammates. So mentally, it’s going to help you especially from the beginning of races. In the World Championships, you need team spirit and see how it goes at the end,” Cheptegei added.

The combination of Cheptegei and Kiplimo had yielded 11 championship medals in the last five years. And Ethiopian Selemon Barega admitted they did not have team work to stop Cheptegei on Sunday.

“Aregawi went early,” Barega said, “We have to come up with better preparation if we are to stop Cheptegei. We have to bring someone to sacrifice themselves like Uganda did,” he added.

Ayeko, who was running his first track race, gave away the first 11 laps to aid Cheptegei. Meanwhile, Leonard Chemutai will hope to cause a surprise when he lines-up in a field of 16 men for the 3000m steeplechase final tonight.

Debuting at the Worlds, Chemutai qualified after posting 8:24.74 in fifth place of Heat 2 on Saturday. “I felt good qualifying for the final and I was very glad because it was the first time for me to run in the World Championships,” said the 20-year-old.

The water-jump race has new world record holder Ethiopian Lamecha Girma and title holder Moroccan Soufiane El Bakkali as the favourites for the gold. Chemutai’s ambitions are not big.

“My target is to get experience and never give up because today is hard, tomorrow will be worse, but the day after tomorrow, it will be sunshine,” the youngster added.

CHEPTEGEI - KIPLIMO CHAMPIONSHIP RACE COMBOS

2023 WORLD CROSS-COUNTRY

Senior Men’s 10km: Jacob Kiplimo (1st, 29:17), Joshua Cheptegei (3rd, 29:37)

2022 OREGON WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Men’s 10000m Final: Joshua Cheptegei (1st, 27:27.43), Jacob Kiplimo (3rd, 27:27.97)

2020 TOKYO OLYMPICS

Men’s 5000m Final: Joshua Cheptegei (1st, 12:58.15), Jacob Kiplimo (5th, 13:02.40)

Men’s 5000m Heat 2: Jacob Kiplimo (4th, 13:30.40), Joshua Cheptegei (5th, 13:30.61)

Men’s 10000m Final: Joshua Cheptegei (2nd, 27:43.63), Jacob Kiplimo (3rd, 27:43.88)

2020 WORLD HALF-MARATHON CHAMPS

Men’s 21km: Jacob Kiplimo (1st, 58:49), Joshua Cheptegei (4th, 59:21)

2019 WORLD CROSS-COUNTRY

Senior Men’s 10km: Joshua Cheptegei (1st, 31:40), Jacob Kiplimo (2nd, 31:44)

2018 GOLD COAST COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Men’s 10000m Final: Joshua Cheptegei (1st, 27:19.62), Jacob Kiplimo (4th, 27:30.25)

2016 RIO OLYMPICS

Men’s 5000m Heat 1: Joshua Cheptegei (4th, 13:25.70), Jacob Kiplimo (11th, 13:30.40)

