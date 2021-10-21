Cheptegei nominated for world athlete of the year award

By Allan Darren Kyeyune More by this Author

Joshua Cheptegei has made global success a habit- which is uncommon with most Ugandan sportsmen.

And as a result, the long-distance runner continues to walk a unique path.

He was on Wednesday announced by World Athletics among the nominees for the 2021 Male Athlete of the Year Award.

Cheptegei, 25, will have a shot at the iconic accolade for the third year in a row after winning the 10000m silver medal and later a 5000m gold medal during the 2020 Olympic Games in the Japanese capital, Tokyo.

His two medals, together with Peruth Chemutai’s 3000m steeplechase victory and Jacob Kiplimo’s 10000m bronze, lit up Uganda’s show in Tokyo, making it the best-ever performance by the country in Olympic history.

Cheptegei will however compete for the Award alongside nine other Olympic champions that includeKenyan marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge and American shot-put champion Ryan Crouser who has been undefeated all year.

Advertisement

There is also pole vault ace Swede Mondo Duplantis and 400m hurdles world record holder Karsten Warholm of Norway.

According to World Athletics, it’s Council and the World Athletics Family will cast their votes by email while fans can vote online via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram this week.

“The World Athletics Council’s vote will count for 50% of the result, while the World Athletics Family’s votes and the public votes will each count for 25% of the final result,” read World Athletics’ statement.

Voting ends November 6 and five finalists will be named with the winner to be crowned at the World Athletics Awards in December.

WORLD ATHLETICS AWARDS

MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR AWARD

NOMINEES: Joshua Cheptegei (UGA), Ryan Crouser (USA), Mondo Duplantis (SWE), Jakob Ingebrigtsen (NOR), Eliud Kipchoge (KEN), Pedro Pichardo (POR), Daniel Stahl (SWE), Miltiadis Tentoglou (GRE), Damian Warner (CAN), Karsten Warholm (NOR)