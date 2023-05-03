Cheptegei’s footsteps transforming Sebei region

Joshua Cheptegei admits to adoring the subject of literature during days in school. And that little element always manifests.

Cheptegei is relatively a more composed individual during his post-race interviews ever since he broke onto the scene with the 10000m gold medal at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Oregon, USA.

Jocdef beginnings

This long-distance runner’s love for education has never withered. From his savings after claiming the 10000m title at the Doha World Championships in Qatar five years ago, he amplified the Joshua Cheptegei Development Foundation (Jocdef).

That as well intensified his ambitions to impact his community in the Sebei region of eastern Uganda by acquiring the Kapchorwa Mountain Primary School.

It has since changed name to the Joshua Cheptegei Junior School and on Wednesday, the school officially opened a new two-storeyed multi-purpose hall and library worth about Shs450m.

This structure was built by Jocdef in partnership with the Embassy of Japan in Uganda. And understandably, Japanese Ambassador to Uganda HE Hidemoto Fukuzawa unveiled the building.

$120,000 school library

This is a big expression of the fruits of Cheptegei’s triumph over the 5000m and a 10000m bronze medal from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics two years ago.

“This project happened two years ago. It was about handing over the Olympic torch to him. After shooting the promotional video for the Tokyo Olympics, Joshua came to me and said ‘I have a dream’ and this is his dream,” said Fukuzawa.

The Japanese Embassy contributed $92000 (Shs345m) from the programme called the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) for communities.

“Every year we receive more than 400 applications to assist them in schools, blocks, picking seven projects is not easy. Selecting is a process. Not because it is Joshua Cheptegei but he went through,” admitted Fukuzawa.

With every opportunity Cheptegei gets, he is hoping to not inspire but also work to change his community. Jocdef itself put together Shs106m to complete the building.

“This gift is a testament to the strong and enduring friendship between our two nations, and we are deeply grateful for the support and generosity of the Japanese people,” said Cheptegei, much to the delight of the school administration and pupils.

According to Kapchorwa district authorities, this is the first-ever library at a primary school and Cheptegei believes the building is already a source of pride and an inspiration for future generations.

Skilling the community

“With a capacity of up to 700 students, the hall will be a focal point for events and activities that promote cultural exchange, learning, and dialogue. The library, on the other hand, will provide a wealth of resources and knowledge to students and researchers alike, helping to advance our mission of promoting academic excellence and lifelong learning,” he added.

Jocdef is already providing scholarships to the needy, orphans and talented runners, a total of about 45 at the school while six are in secondary school and one has joined university.

A part of the building will be used to help young girls and women in hand skills like tailoring and in the future, men will be taught skills like plumbing, mechanics and driving.

Building the next Cheptegei

But, Jocdef’s impact is not only in education. The Jocdef athletics has partnered with Cheptegei’s Dutch management Global Sports Communication (GSC) to build future stars.

A bunch of teenagers have since represented Uganda at the recent World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali, Colombia last year, the World Cross-country Championships in Bathurst, Australia in February and the ongoing Africa U18/U20 Athletics Championships in Zambia.

Jocdef has registered about 72 junior runners, some of whom are in a camp set up by Cheptegei in Teryet. “We are still at grass-root level so want to build the young athletes,” Jocdef's programmes director Abraham Kiplimo said.

Community outreach

The camp has two houses which can accommodate 30 athletes such as marathoners Stephen Kissa, Commonwealth champion Victor Kiplangat and Stella Chesang and has space for physiotherapy and gym and next to it is a murram running track with a football pitch.

In healthcare, they recently supplied a commercial washing machine to the Kapchorwa main hospital in 2021. Cheptegei hopes to build a health facility to aid mothers in the future.

Kiplimo is working on a plan to do garbage and plastic waste collection and encourage tree planting in communities across the three Sebei districts; Kapchorwa, Kween and Bukwo in partnership with TotalEnergies.

ABOUT JOCDEF

Goal: Transform communities using the tool of sport

Director: Joshua Cheptegei

School Project: Joshua Cheptegei Junior School

Pupils: 700

Education Scholarships: 61

Athletics Project: Jocdef Athletics Club

Junior Runners: 72

Partners: TotalEnergies, UNDP, MTN, Curre Sport Safaris