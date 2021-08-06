Cheptegei strikes Olympics gold in men's 5,000m

By DAVID VOSH AJUNA More by this Author

Uganda's long distance runner Joshua Cheptegei,24, extended the nation's medal tally at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to four after winning gold, August 6.

A blistering finish from the now double Olympic medalist and world record holder in the event saw him bolt to the finish line ahead of all his Ugandan compatriots, Jacob Kiplimo and Oscar Chelimo.

Cheptegei who clocked 12:58.15 beat second placed Canadian Mohammed Ahmed who posted 12:58.61.

Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei (R) wins ahead of Canada's Mohammed Ahmed in the men's 5000m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 6, 2021. PHOTO/AFP

Cheptegei's phenomenal run, just over 48hours after his countrymate Peruth Chemutai sealed gold, and exactly one week after he picked men's 10, 000m silver- means Uganda has four medals at a single olympic event for the first time in history.

“It’s really a great moment. I made a small mistake and I was regretting [having] to become a silver medallist. I came here to become an Olympic champion and my dream has been fulfilled today in a beautiful evening," he told the official Olympics media shortly after he struck gold.

Advertisement

United States of America's Paul Chelimo was forced to settle for bronze at the Olympic stadium, Friday.

“I knew a lot of guys were strong so I had to take them through the lap and whoever was the strongest in the mind [would win]. I knew I was strong in the mind because I broke a couple of world records," Cheptegei reacted.

All efforts of Kiplimo's body guaranteed a 13:02.40 finish in fifth position while Úganda's Chelimo ended 16th, clocking 13:44.41.

Double Olympics glory for Cheptegei (gold and silver), women's 3,000m steeplechase gold for Chemutai and mens 10, 000m bronze for Kiplimo perhaps establish Uganda's contingent at this year's coronavirus pandemic-delayed games as the 'golden generation.'

Uganda's 2020 Olympic medalists (as of August 6): Joshua Cheptegei, Peruth Chemutai and Jacob Kiplimo. PHOTO/COMBO

Uganda at the 2020 Olympics

1. Joshua Cheptegei- 1 gold, 1 silver

2. Peruth Chemutai- 1 gold

3. Jacob Kiplimo- 1 bronze

EARLIER: Gold medallist Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony for the men's 5000m event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 6, 2021. #MonitorSport #MonitorUpdates

📸AFP pic.twitter.com/JNVwvdsQ5e — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) August 6, 2021

[email protected]