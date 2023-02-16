Chesang bids for historic medal

Stella Chesang did not win any championship medal last year. She actually failed to defend her 10000m title at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

In greater view, Chesang had an incredible year. Probably only world 800m indoor bronze medallist Halimah Nakaayi and world U20 5000m bronze medallist Prisca Chesang only had something more tangible.

But, Chesang broke three national records (NR) on return to competitive action after giving birth to her son in early 2020. The long-distance runner was superb while winning the Cape Town 10K in South Africa.

She then had a 14th place after missing a flight and losing luggage over the 10000m final during the Oregon World Championships in USA as well as third place on her 21km debut during the Delhi Half-Marathon in India.

While there are plans in progress together with her management Global Sports Communication to switch to marathon, Chesang has an immediate target.

The 26-year-old is bidding to win a historic individual medal when she lines-up for the senior women’s 10km race during the 44th World Cross-country Championships in Bathurst, Australia on Saturday.

This is her first trip down under since winning the Commonwealth title on the Gold Coast in 2018. “I have good memories there,” Chesang said in an interview before Team Uganda’s departure this week.

“It is possible to repeat that. I hope I can any medal,” she said. After the trip to India, Chesang left camp in eastern Kenya to return to Kapchorwa and won the National Cross-country Championships in Tororo in early December.

She has camped there since and feels ready to engage gears. “Everything is fine. I am okay and good to go,” Chesang added.

No Ugandan woman has won an individual medal in World Cross-country history. It means Chesang’s podium quest is an enormous task.

This time, two-time U20 winner Ethiopian Letesenbet Gidey from Ethiopia, Kenya’s world 5000m silver medallist Beatrice Chebet, Eritrea’s Rahel Daniel and Burundi’s Francine Niyonsaba will be in her way.

During her elite career spanning 12 years, Chesang has only won a senior women’s team bronze at this championship after finishing 21st at the Aarhus 2019 show in Denmark.

In Bathurst, she will have the company of Mercyline Chelangat, Prisca and Annet Chemengich in quest for the team medal.

“I expect an individual medal, I front Chesang, and she’s looking good. A team medal is on cards too,” coach Benjamin Njia noted.



CHESANG AT A GLANCE

Date of birth: December 1, 1996

Major races: 5000m, 10000m, 10km, 21km

Personal Best: 15:00.72 (5000m), 31:01.04 (10000m), 30:40 (10km), 1:08:11 (21km)

Major Honour: 2018 Commonwealth Gold (10000m)

Manager: Jurrie van der Velden

Coach: Addy Ruiter

CHESANG AT WORLD X-COUNTRY

2019 Aarhus: Senior Women’s Race, 21st (38:14)

2017 Kampala: Senior Women’s Race, 18th (34:27)

2015 Guiyang: U20 Race, 11th (20:37)

2013 Bydgoszcz: U20 Race, 14th (19:09)

TEAM UGANDA TO BATHURST 2023 WORLD X-COUNTRY

Junior Women (6km): Risper Cherop, Peace Chebet, Charity Cherop, Bentalin Yeko, Felister Chekwemoi

Junior Men (8km): Dan Kibet, Hosea Chemutai, Kenneth Kiprop

Senior Women (10km): Prisca Chesang, Mercyline Chelangat, Stella Chesang, Annet Chemengich

Senior Men (10km): Joshua Cheptegei, Jacob Kiplimo, Rogers Kibet, Isaac Kibet, Samuel Kibet, Martin Kiprotich

Mixed Relay Team (4 X 2km): Linda Chebet, Abu Mayanja, Knight Aciro, Ronald Musagala

Officials: Quito Oding (Physio), Francis Demayi and Benjamin Njia (Coaches), Dominic Otuchet (Head of delegation)

UGANDA’S MEDALS AT THE WORLD-COUNTRY

SENIOR MEN’S RACE

2019 Aarhus: Joshua Cheptegei (Gold), Jacob Kiplimo (Silver)

2010 Bydgoszcz: Moses Kipsiro (Bronze)

2009 Amman: Moses Kipsiro (Silver)

JUNIOR MEN’S RACE

2019 Aarhus: Oscar Chelimo (Bronze)

2017 Kololo: Jacob Kiplimo (Gold)

2009 Amman: Moses Kibet (Bronze)

2004 Brussels: Boniface Kiprop (Silver)

2003 Lausanne: Boniface Kiprop (Silver)

2002 Dublin: Boniface Kiprop (Bronze)

TEAM MEDALS

2019 Aarhus: Senior Men’s Gold, Senior Women’s Bronze, Junior Men’s Silver

2017 Kampala: Senior Men’s Bronze, Junior Women’s Bronze

2015 Guiyang: Senior Women’s Bronze

2011 Punta Umbria: Senior Men’s Bronze

2010 Bydgoszcz: Junior Men’s Bronze, Junior Women’s Bronze

2008 Edinburgh: Junior Men’s Bronze

2007 Mombasa: Senior Men’s Bronze

2004 Brussels: Junior Men’s Bronze

2003 Lausanne: Junior Men’s Bronze

2002 Dublin: Junior Men’s Bronze

2001 Ostend: Junior Men’s Bronze

2000 Vilamoura: Junior Men’s Bronze