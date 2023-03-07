Emong has company for Marrakech Grand prix

Former world para-athletics champion David Emong, 2020 Paralympian Peace Oroma and debutant Gad Tumusiime are in the final touches ahead of their trip to the 7th International Para Athletics Meet in Marrakech, Morocco 2023 Grand Prix due March 9-11.

The plan was to take a bigger team of about eight including Fred Masisa and wheelchair racer Richard Ocira, among others, but due to lack of funds the Uganda Paralympic Committee (UPC) could settle for three athletes, a coach and a guide.

“And we need to be in Marrakech by Monday because one of our athletes must attend a classification trial,” said James Ssenkungu, the national coach, who has been training some of these athletes at Makerere University and engaging David Emong, online from Kapchorwa.

“Actually, we have been in touch with Emong and in November I visited him to ascertain his shape and training consistency.”

Ssenkungu said they chose Emong and Oroma because of their international experience and relatively good times while Tumusiime posts equally good times and must be entered in the International Paralympic Committee database to unlock his huge potential.

The Marrakech event is a qualifier for the 2023 African Para Games in Accra, Ghana and the Paris 2024 Paralympics.