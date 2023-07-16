Emong, Oroma seek Paralympic slots in Paris

On Sunday, David Emong, who won gold at the 2017 World Para Athletics Championship in London, must put on a good show at the 2023 edition happening in Paris.

He has two important targets: correcting his mistakes at the 2019 World Championship and posting good times to qualify for the 2024 Paralympic Games which will also be hosted in Paris.

Emong has only one bullet and must use it well to shoot both targets. The 2019 edition in Dubai turned out to be a nightmare for Uganda’s most decorated para-athlete. He thought he had won bronze in the Men's 1500m T46 final but was eventually disqualified for allegedly fouling when he attempted to overtake the leading pack.

At the spur of the moment, Emong collided with Australian Michael Roeger, and tripped, but remained on track to finish third.

The officials had disqualified both runners but eventually gave silver to Roeger, a World Record holder, and punished Emong.

“It happened but I will revenge one day ,” Emong said on return from Dubai, which slimmed his chances of qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Tonight is his moment. And regardless of that bronze medal in Tokyo, he must perform in Paris to return to Paris next year.

On Monday, Peace Oroma finished fifth in the 1500m T13 final. She must make amends in the 400m T13 Heats.

The permutations

Only the three medallists will qualify for the Paralympics directly. The others will be ranked according to their performances, and out of which the best eight in the world by the end of April 2024 will make it to the Paris 2024 Games.