Injured Chemutai settles for Commonwealth 3000m steeplechase bronze

Uganda's Olympic champion Peruth Chemutai Friday raced in 9:23.24 to claim bronze in the the final on day 8 of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

Kenya's Jackline Chepkoech (L) and Uganda's Peruth Chemutai compete during the women's 3000m steeplechase final in Birmingham, central England, on August 5, 2022. PHOTO/AFP

Chemutai fell in the final minutes of the race as the 2021 World Under-20 3,000 steeplechase Kenyan gold medallist Jackline Chepkoech stretched in the lead to become the new Commonwealth Games 3,000m steeplechase champion while Briton, Elizabeth Bird, secured silver in 9:17.79.

PHOTOS: Uganda's Peruth Chemutai fell, injured & then gathered herself to race to the end- finishing 3rd to settle for the women's 3000m steeplechase athletics bronze in the final on day 8 of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, August 5, 2022. #MonitorUpdates 📸AFP pic.twitter.com/UAZAqCdzLe — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) August 5, 2022

Race favorite Chemutai who has struggled for glory since the most recent Summer games- was further wheeled off the track-field upon completion of the contest in which she tumbled over a barrier.

Although she limped to a wheel chair that whisked her away shortly after running, this publication could not independently ascertain the extent of injury by press time.

Youngster Chepkoech helped Kenya reclaim the title when she won in a Championship Record time of nine minutes and 15.68 seconds at the Alexander Stadium.

Kenya's Jackline Chepkoech (R) looks at Uganda's Peruth Chemutai (C) and Australia's Amy Cashin after the women's 3000m steeplechase final athletics event at the Alexander Stadium, in Birmingham on day eight of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, central England, on August 5, 2022. PHOTO/AFP

Chepkoech had led at the bell in 8:01.01 before cruising to victory.

Kenya's Jackline Chepkoech competes during the women's 3000m steeplechase final in Birmingham, central England, on August 5, 2022. PHOTO/AFP