Kabaka birthday run re-affirms HIV/Aids fight

The 10th edition of the Airtel-sponsored Kabaka Birthday Run returns next month with Buganda Kingdom reaffirming its commitment to the fight against HIV towards global targets and challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The run is scheduled to take place on Sunday April 16 with His Highness Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II expected to attend.

This year's Run is intended to raise awareness and strengthen the efforts to fight the HIV/ AIDS epidemic in Buganda and Uganda at large, under the theme: “The fight to end HIV/ AIDS by 2030.”

Despite significant gains achieved in the fight against HIV, global targets for 2020 were missed due to disruptions in the provision of HIV services.

In 2019, there were 1.7 million new infections, with key populations accounting for 62 per cent of new infections globally, and young women and girls accounting for 48 per cent in sub-Saharan Africa.

Within the context of the Kabaka Birthday Run, an initiative that mobilises people on health issues, it is more critical than ever to ensure that both people living with HIV and those most at-risk for acquiring HIV remain a priority.

The UNAIDS reports that by 2021, 38.4 million people globally were living with HIV. The report also indicated that although 1.5 million people became newly infected with HIV, there was a reduction in new HIV infections reflecting a 54 per cent drop since the peak in 1996.

While speaking at the launch of this year's run at Bulange Mmengo, the Katikkiro of Buganda Kingdom Charles Peter Mayiga, called for vigilance.

“The urge to indulge in sexual activity in human beings is so strong, probably stronger than the fear of death. Because even when the public is aware of the danger of HIV/Aids, we still indulge. But we should be smarter than that. We should actually adopt those ways of preventing the spread of HIV/Aids. We urge you to get tested, if you've got the virus and get treated. But above all we urge the young people, especially the unmarried ones, to take it easy and wait for the right moment to marry and indulge. We want all of you alive on this journey of taking the kingdom to social and economic wellbeing.

Commitment

Airtel Uganda Managing Director Manoj Murali says the run forms part of their sustainability strategy of transforming lives in Uganda.

“Last year's Kabaka Birthday Run was one of the biggest, if not the biggest in Africa. We are launching a safer and bigger Kabaka Birthday Run. The Run is a great platform for millions of Ugandans to celebrate the life of Kabaka Ronald Mutebi II and direct our common efforts in reducing public health challenges like ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic by 2030, fistula and sickle cell.”