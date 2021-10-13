Kenya's world record holder Agnes Tirop found dead

By Nation.Africa More by this Author

Kenya's women's only world record holder in 10km road race Agnes Tirop is dead.

Tirop was found dead in her house on Wednesday morning, in what the neighbours said is a suspected homicide.

Athletics Kenya confirmed the shocking news in a statement.

The 25-year-old long distance runner, was part of Team Kenya for the Tokyo Olympics where she finished just outside the medals bracket in fourth behind winner Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands, Hellen Obiri and Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay.

Tirop set the new world record in 10km road race after clocking 30:01 during the Adizero Road to Records event in Herzogenaurach, Germany on September 12 this year.

The event saw athletes participate in the men’s and women’s half marathon race, men’s and women’s 10km road race and the 5km road race in both categories.

Advertisement

UPDATE: Kenyan long-distance runner Agnes Tirop has been found dead at her home. Local media reports show that she was found with stab wounds on the abdomen in Marakwet County. #MonitorSport #MonitorUpdates 📸Courtesy pic.twitter.com/XbRYTayzMI — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) October 13, 2021

Tirop, who took the charge in the last two kilometres, managed to shake off her competitors before crossing the line, lowering Morocco's Asmae Leghzaoui previous record of 30:29 set in New York in 2002.

“I’m delighted by my performance because I didn’t expect to run a world record time. This is a good start as we start another season,” said Tirop after the race.

Kenya's Sheila Chepkurui came in second after running 30:17, while Nancy Jelagat completed the podium sweep in 30:50.

Bahrain’s Kalkidan Gezahegne then lowered the mark last week during the Giants Geneva 10K in Geneva, Switzerland, setting a new world record in 29:38.

*Written by Benard Rotich