Kibet, Chekwemoi carry youth hopes in Zambia

It is a step up for the junior athletes but the stage is set for 10 Ugandan runners at the combined U18 and U20 athletics championship in Lusaka, Zambia, due April 29-May 3.

Dan Kibet has shown no signs of taking his foot off the gas and is ready for the showdown that will bring top young African athletes together this weekend.

Kibet, a student of Chemanga HS says he will deliver his absolute best at the championship.

All signs point to Kibet being able to do just that.

Kibet finished fourth, just one place short of the podium finish at the World Cross Country in Bathurst, Australia in February.

"All I am looking at is a gold medal and I think I have prepared enough for it," Kibet, who competed at the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali, Colombia, said.

Even better for Team Uganda is the presence of Loice Chekwemoi, a gold medallist at the ISF World School Cross Country Championship in Slovakia last year.

Although she will be running the longer 3000m steeplechase, Chekwemoi is confident of a good show.

"I am in good form and I know it will bring in a gold medal," Chekwemoi said.

The team will also have Rajab Ibrahim Timu Lomutho, the only sprinter entered in his favourite 100m and 200m races.

Timu is the national and East African champion in his category at school level.

"Rajab is an exceptional athlete although we have a competitive advantage in middle and long distances," Uganda Athletics Federation official Abdallah Mohammed, said at the flag-off ceremony at the National Council of Sports (NCS) headquarters in Lugogo.

Dr Bernard Ogwel, the NCS General Secretary said the U18 and U20 teams are the future champions.

“One of the privileges is to present such players to international events which are also qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympics," Ogwel said.

This will be a busy season for the junior athletes as the Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinbago and the Youth Olympic Games in Korea early next year.

Mohammed appealed to the government to make Namboole Stadium available as the teams at the moment lack a training facility. Athletes train at the warm up track.

Africa U20 & U18 team

Girls

Loice Chekwemoi (U20) 3000mSc

Financia Chekwemoi (U18) 3000m

Felister Chekwemoi (U18) 1500m

Maureen Chebet (U20) 800m

Boys

Dan Kibet (U20) 5000m

Kenneth Kiprop (U20) 5000m

Victor Cherotich (U18) 3000m

Gideon Rotich (U20) 1500m

Raymond Omara (U18) 800m