Kiplangat aims for win at Gent Half-Marathon

Victor Kiplangat beats the field to win his debut 42km race at the Istanbul Marathon on November 7, 2021.FILE PHOTO/ COURTESY

By  Allan Darren Kyeyune

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • His coach Addy Ruiter and manager Jurrie van der Velden speak in high regard of the budding star

Victor Kiplangat wrapped up 2021 on a high by winning his debut 42km race at the Istanbul Marathon in Turkey last November.
His coach Addy Ruiter and manager Jurrie van der Velden speak in high regard of the budding star.
He won with a time of two hours, 10 minutes and 18 seconds but, the 22-year-old is ranked seventh among the Ugandans who have beaten the qualifying standard of 2:11:30 to the Oregon World Championships due July in USA.

