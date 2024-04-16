Kipsiro headlines Legends Marathon

Uganda’s three time gold medalist at the Commonwealth Games Moses Kipsiro will headline the runners at the inaugural Legends Marathon due this Saturday at Nakasero Primary School Grounds.

Kipsiro, who has lived a media shy post retirement career, has made two guest appearances on prime time sports show NTV Sport Knights to announce his endorsement for the marathon as he also called upon the general public to register for the good cause.

The Legends Marathon – which was the main topic of the Monday night sports show for a second successive week – was conceived last November by Daily Monitor sports journalist, Andrew Mwanguhya, who after 15 years of trying, first hand, to highlight the onfield and off-field successes and struggles in Ugandan sport decided something sustainable had to be done to help athletes transition into life after sports.

Kipsiro has built his base in his home town of Bukwo and is currently helping unearth the next athletics gems through his foundation but he also wants this marathon to be the beginning of athletes being the faces of promotion of their country.

“I hope we can start seeing companies turn to athletes to promote the companies but also to speak to and motivate their staff,” Kipsiro said.

In his confirmation for the marathon, Kipsiro revealed he would do the 5km race and also flag off the 21km runners. Dr. Maggie Kigozi, the former head of Uganda Swimming Association and a retired multi-discipline sports woman in her own right, will flag off the 5km runners.

After his race, Mwanguhya revealed that Kipsiro “will then move to several water points to serve and encourage the runners.”

According to race director Julius Nkuraija, “there are water points after every three kilometres” and these will be named after some of Uganda’s sports icons like Stephen Kiprotich, John Akii Bua, Kipsiro, Magid Musisi and Leo Rwabogo among others.

Good shift

Meanwhile, Uganda’s trio at the Boston Marathon in the USA acquitted themselves commendably given that they are recreational runners.

Peter Mpala managed to do the 42km race in two hours, 51 minutes and 49 seconds (2:51.49), while Ronald Namugera posted 3:22.45. The only Ugandan lady Margaret Musoke stopped the clock at 6:37.36.

Namugera has dreams of making the Tokyo Marathon in 2025. One needs to run a recognised 42km marathon in under two hours and 32 minutes for men to qualify for the Tokyo Marathon, and three hours and 19 minutes for women. He will feel he is on the right path.

The Legends Marathon

Date: April 20

Venue: Nakasero Primary School Ground

Distances: 5km, 21km, 42km

Tickets, Shs50,000 (ordinary), Shs150,000 (C.E.O), Shs200,000/$50 (International)

*To register, go to thelegendsmarathon.com or press *291#, click PAY Merchant and enter merchant code 265072.

Kipsiro at a glance

Name: Moses Kipsiro

Age: 37

Status: Retired athlete

Base: Bukwo

Top Accolades

2007 World Championships: 5,000m bronze

2007, 2011 All Africa Games: 5000m gold

2010 Commonwealth Games: 5000m, 10,000m gold