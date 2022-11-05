Kusuro’s chance in Istanbul

The quest for the three available slots for Uganda’s male marathoners to the Budapest World Athletics Championships due August in Hungary is already tight.

The names are switching on the log and it is as disruptive as rates on a forex chart.

Whenever one runs, it changes the complexion of the mathematics for the rest in an attempt to post under two hours, nine minutes and 40 seconds.

While that must happen within a qualifying window from December 1, 2021 to May 30, 2023, Geofrey Kusuro’s chance comes on Sunday when he lines-up for the Istanbul Marathon in Turkey.

Currently, his time of 2:09:23 in second place at the Madrid Marathon in Spain on April 24 ranks him fifth and he must post at least under 2:08:10 to keep hopes of a ticket to Budapest.

The latter time was posted by 2018 Commonwealth silver medallist Solomon Mutai who broke the Venice Marathon course record in Italy last month.

“To fight for top three,” Kusuro’s manager Jurrie van der Velden said. Kusuro will be paced by Matthew Chekwurui who will pace the elite field through the first 25km.

Kusuro must be aware that he must post under his personal best of 2:08:46 to keep his hopes alive and he will be encouraged by the strong field which has seven men who have posted inside 2:08 including Bahraini Marius Kimutai at 2:05:47.

UGANDAN IN ACTION - SUNDAY

Istanbul Marathon: Geofrey Kusuro (42km), Matthew Chekwurui (Pacer)

2023 BUDAPEST WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S MARATHON - TEAM UGANDA QUALIFICATION

1 Stephen Kissa; Hamburg Marathon (2nd, 2:04:48 on Apr 24, 2022)

2 Victor Kiplangat; Hamburg Marathon (4th, 2:05:09 on Apr 24, 2022)

3 Solomon Mutai; Venice Marathon (1st, 2:08:10 on Oct 23, 2022)

4 Martin Musau; Amsterdam Marathon (12th, 2:09:04 on Oct 16, 2022)

5 Geofrey Kusuro; Madrid Marathon (2nd, 2:09:23 on Apr 24, 2022)