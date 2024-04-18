Legends Marathon: Running good for mental health

The Legends Marathon race director Julius Nkuraija stressed that running is a good activity to boost one’s mental health.

Nkuraija was responding to a question from Mable Kebirungi, the Monday primetime NTV SportKnights show host, on how retired sportsmen and women can keep fit after their careers.

“There are many activities but running tops all,” Nkuraija, who is a public health practitioner and a seasoned sports manager, said.

“When Mujib (Kasule – Proline Soccer Academy and club director) was here last Monday (April 8), he talked about loneliness (after retirement) as a major issue (affecting former athletes).

With running, there is a community to associate with and the activity helps clear one’s mind and also boosts mental health,” Nkuraija added ahead of the event that is scheduled for this Saturday at Nakasero Primary School Ground.

The latter explanation fits into what the Legends Marathon is pushing to do for athletes. The marathon was conceived last November by Daily Monitor sports journalist, Andrew Mwanguhya, who after 15 years of trying, first hand, to highlight the onfield and off-field successes and struggles in Ugandan sport decided something sustainable had to be done to help athletes transition into life after sports.

After the 5km, 21km and 42km races, the athletes will have time to interact and be educated on athlete well-being, inclusivity, sustainability, accountability, sportsmanship, charity and social responsibility, excellence, legacy and tradition.

Endorsement

This inaugural edition has been endorsed by some of the most successful athletes of our land like; the headline act Moses Kipsiro, Dorcus Inzikuru, former Cranes goalkeeper and probably the most decorated Ugandan footballer Denis Onyango, KCCA football legend Tom Lwanga, former Crested Cranes midfielder turned football administrator Jean Sseninde, former She Kobs captain and now coaching instructor Majidah Nantanda, motorsport trailblazer Arthur Blick, former Cricket Cranes captain Davis Karashani and female counterpart Naomi Kayondo, She Cranes trend setter Peace Proscovia and double swimming Olympian Ganzi Mugula among others.