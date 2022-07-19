Museveni leads praises for champion Cheptegei

Joshua Cheptegei sensationally defended his 10000m world title on Sunday and became the fourth athlete to do that at the ongoing World Athletics Championships while Jacob Kiplimo won Uganda bronze in the same race.

The long distance running duo delivered big to leave Ugandans short of superlatives.

President Museveni: Kongoi koromun werik’yu @joshuacheptege1 ako Jacob Kiplimo. You have made your country proud again. To the other Ugandan in the race, Stephen Kissa, thank you for the teamwork, we have all won. I congratulate you all.

First Lady Janet Museveni: Glory to God! Our boys have done it again! Hearty congratulations Joshua Cheptegei, Jacob Kiplimo & Stephen Kissa, upon winning in Oregon as a team. We are immensely proud of you!

Jessica Alupo-Vice President: Congratulations @joshuacheptege1 for yet another gold medal in the 10000m race at the ongoing World Athletics Championships. I congratulate Kiplimo for winning bronze, and the entire team Uganda for the honour you bestow upon our country. Proud of you all.

Anita Among, Speaker of Parliament: Congratulations to Jacob Kiplimo and the entire Ugandan team out there, we are a nation proud of you all.

Robinah Nabbanja, Prime Minister: I congratulate our son @joshuacheptege1 upon winning gold in the men’s 10000m final at the ongoing #WorldAthleticsChampionships2022, your combination. @jacobkiplimo2 and Stephen Kissa has made our Country proud. Thank you!

Thomas Tayebwa, Deputy Speaker: I congratulate our World Record-holder @joshuacheptege1 on winning the World 10000m title in Oregon. Jacob Kiplimo won the bronze. Thank you for making Uganda proud.

Rebecca Kadaga, First Deputy Premier and Minister of East African Affairs: Golden Boy, ASP Cheptegei does it again for Uganda, you are the best! Congratulations.

Hamson Obua, Minister of state for Sports: Congratulations to @joshuacheptege1, @jacobkiplimo2 and Stephen Kissa. Gold and Bronze at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon! Our gallant athletes flew the Uganda flag high.

Mathias Mpuuga, Leader of Opposition: Congratulations to sensational duo of @joshuacheptege1 & @jacobkiplimo2 for that masterclass performance at the World Championships. A Gold for Cheptegei & a Bronze for Kiplimo are something Ugandans can smile about amid the challenges!

Kizza Besigye, Opposition stalwart: Thanks again @joshuacheptege1 & @jacobkiplimo2 for warming up our hearts and making us smile during these very hard times! Congratulations and keep going! Blessings.

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Commander of Land Force: I congratulate compatriots @joshuacheptege1, J Kiplimo, and S Kissa for the outstanding show and victory. Uganda and Africa are very proud. Cheptegei is already the greatest Ugandan athlete of all time, but now the entire world beckons at his feet!