NCAA Indoors trophy grows Orogot’s confidence

US-based sprinter Tarsis Orogot believes he is in greater self-assurance mode after he broke the 200m indoor national record (NR) yet again before winning a trophy at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Indoor Championships at the weekend.

The University of Alabama student has enjoyed a fine spell over the indoor season this year and he broke his own NR again by posting 20.17 seconds to win Heat 3 in New Mexico on Saturday.

The race win at Convention Center in Albuquerque meant Orogot improved his own PB from 20.20 set during the Don Kirby Invitational at the same venue last month.

Orogot capped the weekend by posting 20.20 for second place in the NCAA Finals on Sunday, scooping a trophy.

“I am grateful for the achievement,” he told this paper. “I can only use this to continue building on my confidence,” the 20-year-old said.

Orogot’s new NR brought out a new feeling. “It’s special just like any other personal best. I have run, blessed to close my indoor season with a personal best.

“I executed my race and stuck to my race plan, something we have been working on a lot with my coach,” he said.

Now Orogot feels he is in a great place before he turns focus to the outdoor season with the main focus on impressing at the Budapest World Championships in Hungary come August.

“I can only keep getting better as a person and athlete, I will go back and watch the film of the races and they will guide us on our preparation,” he added.

Orogot finished eight micro-seconds behind NCAA champion Matthew Boling from Georgia who posted a world lead time of 20.12.

2023 NCAA INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 200M FINAL

1 Matthew Boling (Georgia) 20.12

2 Tarsis Orogot (Alabama) 20.20

3 Robert Gregory (Florida) 20.22

MEN’S 200M HEAT 3

1 Tarsis Orogot (Alabama) 20.17

2 Lance Lang (Arkansas) 20.52

3 Marcellus Moore (Texas) 20.67

OROGOT FACTFILE

Full Name: Tarsis Gracious Orogot

Nickname: ‘Gonya’

Date of birth: November 24, 2002

Major events: 100m and 200m

Outdoor Personal bests: 10.35 seconds (100m) and 20.32 (200m)

Coach: Blaine Wiley

Management: None

Major Honours: Uganda 100m and 200m Junior and Senior National Records, 2021 World U20 200m Finalist (4th place), 2022 200m NCAA Trophy (5th place), 2023 200m Indoor Trophy (2nd Place)

OROGOT INDOOR IN 2023 (200M)

Jan 28, 2023: Bob Pollock Invitational (4th, 20.71)

Feb 10, 2023: Don Kirby Elite Meet (1st, 20.20)

Feb 24, 2023: SEC Champs Heat 4 (1st, 20.43)

Feb 25, 2023: SEC Champs Final (1st, 20.45)

Mar 10, 2023: NCAA Champs Heat 3 (1st, 20.17)