Olympic medallists feted on NRM Day

Peruth Chemutai

By  David S. Mukooza

What you need to know:

  • In total, 50 medal awardees were read out by the committee headed by Gen Ivan Koreta.

Peruth Chemutai and Jacob Kiplimo, yesterday, received recognition from the government during the NRM 36th Liberation Day celebrations at Kololo Independence grounds.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.