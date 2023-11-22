Para Athletics: Kaddu beats Emong, as 13 brace for Dubai Championships

Venswa Kaddu did not show much excitement upon crossing the finish line but he cannot believe he ran faster than 2017 world champion David Emong during the National Para Athletics Time Trials at Makerere University Sports Grounds.

Kaddu crossed the tape in the 1500m T46 race in 4:19:88 minutes, just inside the 4:20:00 minutes qualifying mark for the 2024 Paralympic Games. Emong, whose body seems to be giving up, finished in 4:22:63 minutes.

"It's a great opportunity to be in the same race with Emong, one of the guys I have always admired," Kaddu told Daily Monitor post-race. "But managing to run faster than him is even a greater feeling. It's a sign that my aspirations can be real. I also want to be at the big competitions he has been to like the Paralympics, and more."

Kaddu is among the 11 or 13 athletes who may be considered for the Dubai Championships in February, a qualifier for Paris 2024 Paralympics.

And even though Uganda Paralympic Committee president Bumali Mpindi warned that no one is guaranteed of a Dubai trip, because things can change in subsequent trials, Kaddu seems to have no competition other than Emong. Nasur Masau ran the same distance in 05:17:03 minutes.

The other Dubai favourites include Peace Oroma, who missed Paralympic ticket during the World Championships in Paris. At Makerere, she ran Women's 400m T13 race in 01:07:68 minutes. Prisca Aciro ran the women's 400m T46 race in 01:09:03 minutesminutes to book her ticket to Dubai.

Fred Masisa, who failed to start at the Worlds in Paris, ran the 100m T11 race in 12:93 seconds while Leo Aging ran the 100m T13 race in 12:40 seconds

Gad Tumusiime and his guide Abdul-Karim Lubega ran the 5000m T11 race in 18:45:28 minutesminutes.

After a long while, Uganda may participate in field events, if javelin throwers Beatrice Kengonzi and Harriet Anzoa keep improving.

Kengonzi managed 9.70 metres after six attempts in the Women's F54 category, while Anzoa, after six attempts, her best throw was 21.80 metres in the Women's F46 category. The duo may be joined by Agong, who threw 32.70 metres in the F13 Men's category.