Podium in Osaka delights Kiplangat

Victor Kiplangat will return home later this week as a satisfied man after he finished second at the Osaka Marathon in Japan on Sunday.

The Ugandan achieved his goal for a podium after he braved challenging weather to clock two hours, six minutes and three seconds behind winner Ethiopian Hailemaryam Kiros.

“The race was good but there was too much wind, from the beginning,” Kiplangat said via phone from Osaka.

“I have to be happy because this is the first race for 2023 for me and I have started my season very well,” he added.

The Commonwealth marathon champion Kiplangat warmed up for the Budapest World Championships due August in Hungary with an impressive run, according to his coach Addy Ruiter.

“Super race and he did everything well, just not strong enough in the final sprint,” Ruiter remarked.

The race could have been faster but owing to the wind, the pace was at three minutes per kilometer, as requested by the Japanese runners.

“It was too slow for Victor,” Ruiter reacted. They crossed the 21km mark at 1:03:17 and then, the pacers fell off at the 30km stage and there was still a big group of about 45 runners still intact.

Kiplangat hit the front and he led through the 32km - 36km amid head wind, breaking down the field fast. By 39km, only Kiros had stuck with him and the Ethiopian only passed Kiplangat with 200m to go.

Kiros won two seconds ahead of Kiplangat and Tanzanian Alphonce Simbu came third in 2:06:19. Kiplangat will take a break before resuming preparations for Budapest.

OSAKA MARATHON

MEN’S RACE RESULTS

1 Hailemaryam Kiros (ETH) 2:06:01

2 Victor Kiplangat (UGA) 2:06:03

3 Alphonce Simbu (TAZ) 2:06:19

KIPLANGAT AT A GLANCE

Full Name: Victor Kiplangat

Date of birth: Nov 10, 1999)

Major Events: Half-Marathon, Marathon

Personal Bests: 59:26 (21km), 2:05:09 (42km)

Coach: Addy Ruiter

Manager: Jurrie van der Velden

KIPLANGAT OVER 42KM

Apr 18, 2021: Enschede Marathon, Pacemaker (DNF)

Nov 7, 2021: Istanbul Marathon, 1st (2:10:18)

Apr 24, 2022: Hamburg Marathon, 4th (2:05:09)

Jul 30, 2022: XXII Commonwealth Games, 1st (2:10:55)

Feb 26, 2023: Osaka Marathon, 2 nd (2:06:03)

2023 BUDAPEST WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S MARATHON - TEAM UGANDA QUALIFICATION

1 Stephen Kissa; Hamburg Marathon (2nd, 2:04:48 on Apr 24, 2022)

2 Victor Kiplangat; Hamburg Marathon (4th, 2:05:09 on Apr 24, 2022)

3 Solomon Mutai; Venice Marathon (1st, 2:08:10 on Oct 23, 2022)

4 Filex Chemongesi; Linz Marathon (8th, 2:08:42 on Oct 23, 2022)

5 Martin Musau; Amsterdam Marathon (12th, 2:09:04 on Oct 16, 2022)

6 Geofrey Kusuro; Madrid Marathon (2nd, 2:09:23 on Apr 24, 2022)