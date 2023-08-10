Runner Sande wins Youth CWG bronze

Sixteen year old Jacob Sande got Uganda up and running with a bronze medal in the men’s 1500m at the Youth Commonwealth Games athletics competition that climaxed this week at Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain in Trinidad and Tobago.

Sande ran in three minutes, 52 seconds and 37 microseconds (3:52.37) to qualify as the second best runner in his heat on Monday night. He then went a notch further to improve his time to 3:39.69 in the finals on Tuesday to finish behind the Kenyan duo of Jospat Sang Kipkirui (3:37.66) and Andrew Kiptoo Alamisi (3:38.12).

The boys ran such a fast final that Kipkirui set a new competition record smashing his countryman Kumari Taki’s 3:39.80 from the 2015 Youth Commonwealth Games in Apia, Samoa.

Before Sande, his female counterpart Charity Cherop had also cut time from the 4:26.20 she managed on Monday to 4:20.78 in the finals on Tuesday, where she finished fourth behind Kenyan duo Nancy Cherop (4:12.38 also with a competition record beating Scotland’s Erin Wallace’s 4:16.61 from Nassau 2017), Janet Chepkemoi (4:14.24) and England’s Lyla Belshaw (4:16.37).

Swimming

Meanwhile, at the National Aquatics Centre in Caroni, swimmer Tendo Kaumi outdid himself with a new 100m backstroke national record (1:00.41) , sinking the 1:01.60 that Atuhaire Ambala managed at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year.