Sanlam offer Shs1.4b insurance cover for Tokyo-bound team

The coronavirus pandemic has cast a lot of uncertainty for athletes and officials ahead of the Tokyo Olympics in Japan.

Already, Uganda’s nine-man first batch to Tokyo has realized logistical challenges after two cases were found Covid-19 positive last month.

Yet, there is a 60-page Covid-19 playbook by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that officials and athletes must adhere to during the July 23 - August 8 Games and each individual ought to be insured.

And in line with that, Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) came out on Wednesday to announce Sanlam as the travel insurance partners for Uganda’s contingent to Japan.

The partnership with UOC will see Sanlam cater for 34 members with a cover valued at $400000 (Shs1.4b) per person to cater for Covid-19 situations, theft of loss of property, demise, and any other travel related incidences that may occur, according to a statement.

“The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has led to a lot of uncertainties. However at Sanlam we choose to look at the brighter side, the side that reflects our bold proposition of lives with confidence, a welcome encouragement to all our stakeholders,” offered Sanlam’s CEO Gary Corbit.

UOC president Donald Rukare said that “the support is timely considering the current situation of the pandemic which is costly in such a time when the team has to travel and stay abroad for two weeks.”

Uganda will present 26 athletes in Tokyo in five disciplines; athletics, rowing, boxing, swimming and weightlifting.

UGANDA’S REPRESENTATIVES

ATHLETICS:

Women: Shida Leni (400m), Halimah Nakaayi (800m), Winnie Nanyondo & Esther Chebet (1500m), Peruth Chemutai (3000m steeplechase), Prisca Chesang & Sarah Chelangat (5000m), Mercyline Chelangat (10000m), Juliet Chekwel & Immaculate Chemutai (Marathon) Men: Ronald Musagala (1500m), Albert Chemutai (3000m Steeplechase), Oscar Chelimo (5000m), Jacob Kiplimo, Stephen Kissa, Joshua Cheptegei (10000m), Fred Musobo, Stephen Kiprotich, Filex Chemonges (all Marathon)

SWIMMING:

Women: Kirabo Namutebi (50m Freestyle) Men: Atuhaire Ambala (100m Freestyle), David Semujju (Middleweight)

BOXING:

Women: Catherine Nanziri (Flyweight) Men: Musa Shadir (Welterweight), David Semujju (Middleweight)

WEIGHTLIFTING:

Men: Julius Ssekitoleko (67kg)

ROWING:

Women: Kathleen Noble (Single Scull)

