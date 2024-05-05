Kamulindwa wins inaugural Deo Akope Challenge

Over two months ago, David Kamulindwa and Ronald Rugumayo were the only Ugandan entries made to compete for the biggest share of €1.75m (Shs7.1b) at Magical Kenya Golf Open in Nairobi.

Whereas Rugumayo went on to make history, Kamulindwa was disappointed as he did not make the cut on his debut on the DP World Tour.

He never relented though. On Saturday, Kamulindwa reminded everyone of his class, winning the inaugural Deo Akope Challenge tournament by three shots at Entebbe Club.

The Fort Portal-bred player emerged as the best professional to take the biggest share of the Shs15m purse after he returned a level-par aggregate score of 213 after three rounds at the par-71 course.

“I feel good to win here. This is my home ground right now. To win, it’s good,” Kamulindwa told this paper, moments before receiving his trophy from Deo Akope and chief guest Kenya’s High Commissioner to Uganda H.E. Maj Gen. George Owinow.

The magnitude of his victory sunk in when he received a standing ovation at the 19th hole, inevitably Stand Up for the champions by Red Fred Said playing at about 9:38pm.

Deo Akope (R) presents an orange jacket to the professional golf category winner David Kamulindwa. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

After the Kenya Open, Kamulindwa returned to pitch camp in Entebbe, his second home club thanks to his important managers Innocent Kihika and Dr. Twinemanzi Tumumbweine.

“I practiced so hard,” he said. But something was still not working best. “I got into regulation so many times but my putting let me down. I would have gotten so many under scores.”

Saidi Mawa led on Day One but Rodell Gaita assumed the lead after 36 holes, the stage the field was cut to 15 players.

Kamulindwa, tied in second place with Marvinmax Kibirige, trailed Gaita by two strokes. Kamulindwa took the tournament lead for the first time after par-4 Hole No.3.

Here, Gaita had bogeyed par-3 Hole No.2 and now No.3 while Kamulindwa had birdied Hole No.1 and No.3 too. Kamulindwa went on to birdie Hole No.11 but not even bogeys on par-5 Holes No.10 and No.18 stopped him.

He had already taken a three-shot lead while at the 18th tee because Gaita had carded seven bogeys on the day, including four successive ones on the final holes.

And duly after carding a total 11 birdies in the whole tournament, Kamulidwa received the tournament’s orange jacket from Akope at the 18th before dusk.

The Deo Akope Foundation is a charitable entity that was established to promote golf and education, mainly as a giveback by Akope to the game which has shaped him.

FIRST DEO AKOPE CHALLENGE (2024)

PROFESSIONALS FINAL LEADERBOARD

1 David Kamulindwa 70 73 70 213

2 Marvinmax Kibirige 70 73 73 216

3 Ronald Otile 70 75 72 217

T4 Saidi Mawa 69 75 74 218

T4 Rodell Gaita 70 71 77 218

T6 Kabise Canary 74 76 70 220

T6 Abraham Ainamani 74 72 74 220

8 Grace Kasango 74 75 73 222

T9 Bulhan Matovu 75 75 74 224

T9 Irene Nakalembe 71 77 76 224

DEO AKOPE CHALLENGE PRIZE STRUCTURE

Professionals Winner: David Kamulindwa 213

Gross Amateur Winner: Joseph Cwinyaai 215 gross

Gross Lady Winner: Peace Kabasweka 226 gross

Juniors Winner: Rachael Atukunda 38 points (c/b)

Seniors Winner (M): Sean Kinsella 35 pts

Overall Subsidiary Winner: Mark Rubatsimbira 44 pts

GROUP WINNERS

MEN

A: Alexander Matsiko 42 pts

B: Phillip Okanya 42 pts

C: Micheal Musiime Koima 39 pts (c/b)

LADIES

A: Rita Apell 38 pts (c/b)

B: Evelyn Atukunda 34 pts

LONGEST DRIVE

M: Ronald Osekeny

L: Janet Kabayonga

NEAREST TO THE PIN

M: Emmanuel Tayebwa